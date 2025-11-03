Battery X Metals was incorporated on August 18, 2008 as a result of the Amalgamation involving NumCo, which indirectly owned the Mantaro Project and the Alora Concessions, and SML. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of agricultural nutrient projects. Stonegate is currently undertaking to develop the Paris Hills Phosphate Project ("Paris Hills" or the "Project") located in Bear Lake County, Idaho, USA. It also continues to maintain its interest in the Mantaro Phosphate Project ("Mantaro") located in Huancayo, Peru. The Company is currently in the permitting stage and preparing for the development of Paris Hills. The Company has been focused on several permitting activities including the required groundwater sampling, drilling and testing of an aquifer pump well on the Project property which was completed in January 2014. The Company's projects include Mantaro Phosphate Project and Paris Hills Phosphate Project.