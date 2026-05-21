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May 21, 2026
Founded in 2017, Allegiance Gold was established with a clear vision of helping investors protect and preserve wealth through physical precious metals. Inspired by a deep understanding of gold’s historical role during periods of economic and financial uncertainty, the company was built to provide clients with a trusted source for precious metals backed by transparency, education, and long-term value.
Driven by a client-first philosophy, Allegiance Gold was created around the belief that precious metals investing should be approached with integrity, knowledgeable guidance, and a commitment to delivering strong value. The company focuses on building long-term relationships through transparent pricing, personalized service, and an educational approach designed to help investors make informed decisions with confidence.
Today, Allegiance Gold has grown into one of the nation’s leading physical precious metals dealers, earning recognition as a multi-year Inc. 5000 honoree among America’s fastest-growing private companies. The company continues to strengthen its reputation through gold-standard service and a steadfast commitment to putting clients first.
Company Highlights
- Excellent Industry Ratings: Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau with zero complaints, 4.9 Stars on Trustpilot, and AAA by the Business Consumer Alliance — maintaining a perfect record across the industry's most trusted third-party benchmarks since its founding in 2017.
- Liquidity First Approach: Sells investment-grade bullion products sourced from sovereign and accredited private mints, deliberately avoiding numismatic coins to provide the highest level of liquid buybacks.
- Smooth IRA Transfers: Provides a three-step process of rolling over an investor's existing IRA, 401(k), 403(b), 457, or TSP plans into a self-directed gold IRA.
- Transparent Pricing and Information: Offers real-time price quotes through its platform, backed by an education-focused and long-term relationship with clients.
This Allegiance Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
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