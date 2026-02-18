iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

BATS:IGV

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the SP North American Expanded Technology Software...

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Tech Weekly: CES Announcements Reignite Memory Shortage Concerns

Tech Weekly: S&P 500 Closes Near Record Ahead of Fed Interest Rate Decision

Tech Weekly: Broadcom and OpenAI Sign Deal, AMD and Oracle Announce Partnership

Tech Weekly: Market Dives After Week-Long Rally as US-China Tensions Reignite

Can You Invest in Anduril? What to Know About This Defense Tech Stock​

How to Invest in Medical Device Stocks and ETFs

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the SP North American Expanded Technology Software IndexTM. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index. The index measures the performance of U.S.traded stocks from the software industry and select companies from the interactive home entertainment and interactive media and services industries in the U.S. and Canada. The fund is nondiversified. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index. The index measures the performance of U.S.-traded stocks from the software industry and select companies from the interactive home entertainment and interactive media and services industries in the U.S. and Canada. The fund is non-diversified.
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES