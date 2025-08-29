loader

AVZ Minerals

ASX:AVZ

Featured Articles and Interviews

Press Releases

AVZ Minerals Ltd is an Australia-based mineral exploration company. It explores and develops iron ore, base metals, and rare earth metals blocks in Namibia. The company holds an interest in the Manono Extension lithium, tin, and tantalum project located in the southern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Interactive Chart

