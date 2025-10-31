Auris Minerals Ltd is a mineral explorer company that engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It mainly focuses on exploring the Bryah Basin copper-gold exploration portfolio covering approximately 8 project areas, which include Forrest, Cashman, Cheroona, Doolgunna, Morck Well, Feather Cap, Milgun, and Horseshoe Well. It is exploring base metals and gold in the Bryah Basin of Western Australia.