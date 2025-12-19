Taruga Minerals

ASX:TAR

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Taruga Minerals Climbs on Acquisition of Gold-Copper Projects

Taruga Minerals Ltd is an exploration company. It is focused on the exploration of copper, gold, and silver in South Australia and base metals and lithium in Australia. Its projects include Flinders Project; Mt Craig Copper Project; Torrens Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold Project; Manjimup Project; and Yagahong North Project.
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Latest News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES