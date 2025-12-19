Liberty Metals

ASX:LIB

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Taruga Minerals Climbs on Acquisition of Gold-Copper Projects

Liberty Metals is a mineral exploration company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration of Traka's mineral tenements. It explores mainly for gold and other base metals. Its project portfolio includes the Musgrave project, Ravensthorpe project, Gorge Creek, and Mt Cattlin Gold Project.
