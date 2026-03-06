Angkor Resources Announces Closing of Evesham Oil and Gas Sale

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - March 6, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces the completion of all final payments and closing of the sale of its 40% participating interest (the "Assets") in the Evesham Macklin oil and gas lands in Saskatchewan. The transaction has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.
As previously announced (Angkor Resources SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL EVESHAM OIL PRODUCTION - Angkor Resources Corp,) January 5, 2026), the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd. (the "Vendor"), entered into an Agreement of Purchase and Sale dated December 31, 2025 (the "Agreement") with 2196231 Alberta Ltd., an arm's length party (the "Purchaser"), for the disposition of the Assets at a purchase price of $4,800,000.
All payments under the Agreement have now been received and deposited into the Company's accounts, including:
(a) a $250,000 non-refundable deposit paid on December 19, 2025;
(b) a payment of $375,000 paid on January 30, 2026;
(c) the balance of the Loan of $3,800,000, applied to the purchase price on closing;
(d) a final payment of $375,000 received on March 1, 2026; and
(e) all profit entitlements and operating and capital commitments under the Assets after October 1, 2025 have accrued to the Purchaser.
The sale of the oil and gas assets was a strategic decision that removed a debt of $3,800,000 off the books and provided the Company with $1,000,000 in net proceeds. Shareholder approval for the disposition was obtained at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on January 29, 2026, where over 99% of the votes cast were in favour of the transaction.
Delayne Weeks, CEO, commented "We are pleased to announce the successful closing of the Evesham disposition. This transaction eliminates $3,800,000 in debt and provides the Company with additional working capital. We can now focus our resources and efforts on advancing our Cambodian onshore Block VIII oil and gas project and our mineral exploration programs, which represent the highest potential for growth and value creation for our shareholders. Discovering oil and gas in Cambodia as a new jurisdiction is a country changer. It brings energy independence to the entire nation, significantly reduces the imports of hydrocarbon based energy, and develops a very significant sector of new skillset development and employment opportunities."
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Cambodia.
The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation. Having completed seismic in 2025, the Company has identified multiple drill targets and advances an Environmental Impact Assessment and drilling plans to drill Cambodia's first onshore oil & gas exploratory wells.
