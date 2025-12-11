Highfield Resources

ASX:HFR

China Minmetals Withdraws from Proposed Strategic Transaction with Highfield Resources

Highfield Resources Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in mineral exploration. The group is organized into one main operating segment, which involves the development of potash mines in Spain. The company projects include Muga-Vipasca, Pintanos and Sierra del Perdon potash projects, Pintanos Project. The operation of the firm functions through Australia.
