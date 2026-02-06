The Conversation (0)
Alma Metals Ltd is an investment holding company. The company's only segment is Copper Exploration. Its projects include East Kimberley Copper; South West Terrane and AustraliaBriggs, Mannersley and Fig Tree Hill Porphyry Copper Project.
