Questcorp Mining Completes Induced Polarization Survey at the Marisa Zone - North Island Copper Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce the successful completion of 12.8 line kilometres of induced polarization ("IP") surveying over the Marisa Zone at its 1,168-hectare North Island Copper Project located near Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The Company is currently reviewing the newly acquired geophysical data and will release a detailed interpretation once the technical team has completed its evaluation. As part of this process, Peter E. Walcott and Associates Limited will integrate the historical 1992 IP survey data with the new 2026 survey results to generate a comprehensive 3D inversion model of the target area.

The results of this work are expected to assist in defining priority drill targets. Subject to final interpretation and permitting timelines, the Company intends to initiate permitting for a drill program in late H1 or early H2 2026.

Previous exploration at the Marisa Zone identified copper mineralization associated with an IP chargeability anomaly. In 1992, two of five diamond drill holes were completed to test the anomaly intersected copper mineralization, including:

  • 0.078% copper over 56.39 metres (DDH92-01)
  • 0.041% copper over 70.71 metres (DDH92-03)

Both intercepts were encountered within altered quartz diorite, with copper grades increasing with depth in DDH92-03.

Source: Geophysical and Diamond Drilling Report on the Marisa Property, G.J. Allen and P.G. Dasler, February 29, 1992, prepared for Great Western Gold Corporation.

"This recently completed IP survey represents an important step in advancing the Marisa Zone target," stated Saf Dhillon, President & Chief Executive Officer of Questcorp Mining. "The survey has successfully confirmed the presence of the historical chargeability anomaly identified in earlier work. Once Walcott and Associates completes the 3D inversion and our technical team finishes reviewing the results, we expect to refine potential drill targets and move toward a drill program later in 2026."

The Company cautions that a Qualified Person has not verified the historical exploration data referenced in this release. The presence of mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties, including NorthIsle Copper and Gold and BHP properties, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the North Island Copper Project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

Questcorp Mining Corp.
saf@questcorpmining.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6C 2V6

https://questcorpmining.ca

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; and closing of subsequent tranches of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288086

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

questcorp mining
QQQ:CC
Questcorp Mining
