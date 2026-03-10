SVN-114 selected as the lead candidate for PTSD discovery programme

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
March 10, 2026
Novel compound from patent-pending SVN-SDN-14 series targeting a major global mental health disorder
Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing novel small-molecule therapeutics for high-burden central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, announces the selection of SVN-114 as the lead candidate from the Company's proprietary SVN-SDN-14 discovery programme targeting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder ("PTSD"), a condition affecting more than 20 million people worldwide for which effective pharmacological treatment options remain limited.
The selection follows compelling pharmacology results from preclinical studies conducted by Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO; Frankfurt Prime Standard: EVT), in which SVN-114 demonstrated balanced modulation of serotonin ("SERT"), dopamine ("DAT") and noradrenaline ("NET"), key brain chemicals involved in mood, emotion and social behaviour.
Following review of the pharmacology data, the Company's Scientific Advisory Committee, led by Professor David Nutt, agreed to designate SVN-114 as the programme's lead candidate, marking an important milestone for Solvonis' proprietary CNS discovery platform.
Mechanism designed to support therapeutic engagement
The SVN-SDN-14 series is a class of serotonin ("SERT"), dopamine ("DAT") and noradrenaline ("NET") modulators designed to enhance pro-social behaviour and improve therapeutic outcomes for people living with PTSD..
By modulating neurochemical pathways associated with trust, empathy and social bonding, compounds in this series, including SVN-114, are intended to help patients rebuild interpersonal relationships and engage more effectively in therapy.
Novel chemistry supported by international patent applications
SVN-114 originates from a proprietary chemical series discovered through Solvonis' internal research programme. Composition-of-matter patent applications have been filed internationally covering both the compound class and its pharmaceutical applications.
The Company believes the intellectual property associated with this compound series provides a strong foundation for the development of first-in-class or best-in-class therapeutics targeting trauma-related psychiatric disorders in area of significant unmet clinical need and growing market demand.
Professor David Nutt, Chief Scientific Officer of Solvonis, commented: "The identification of SVN-114 as the lead candidate from this compound series represents an important step forward for the programme.
"The compound has demonstrated a robust pharmacological profile across serotonin, dopamine and noradrenaline systems in both in vitro and in vivo testing. These neurotransmitter systems are central to the neurobiology of trauma and social behaviour, and targeting them in a controlled way may open a new therapeutic avenue for the treatment of PTSD.
"The broader chemical series also continues to show scientific promise, and we look forward to further exploring the potential of this compound class."
Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Solvonis, added: "The selection of SVN-114 as the lead candidate from our PTSD discovery programme highlights the strength of Solvonis' proprietary CNS discovery platform.
"Importantly, this compound emerges from a chemical series supported by international composition-of-matter patent applications, providing a strong intellectual property foundation and long-term commercial potential.
"PTSD represents a major global mental health challenge affecting millions of people and remains an area of significant unmet medical need. We believe SVN-114 has the potential to offer a differentiated therapeutic approach in this area."
About Solvonis Therapeutics plc
Solvonis Therapeutics plc (LSE: SVNS) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule therapeutics for high-burden central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Headquartered in London and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, Solvonis is advancing a differentiated pipeline of repurposed and discovery-stage compounds across addiction and psychiatry.
The Company's lead programmes target Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), with additional development and discovery work supporting expansion into further addiction and psychiatric indications, including stimulant use disorder and depressive disorders.
Its lead asset, SVN-001, is currently in Phase 3 for severe AUD in the UK, while SVN-002 is preparing for a Phase 2b trial in the United States targeting moderate-to-severe AUD. The Company's PTSD discovery programme has identified SVN-114 as a lead compound, emerging from a proprietary compound series designed to modulate key brain signalling systems associated with emotional processing and social behaviour.
In parallel, Solvonis is advancing proprietary CNS discovery programmes supported by a dedicated compound library to identify new small-molecule modulators of key neurotransmitter systems. This platform enables efficient early-stage innovation and supports the Company's integrated approach to developing therapies across addiction and psychiatry.
With a capital-efficient development model and a focus on partnering opportunities, Solvonis aims to deliver sustained value through innovation in CNS therapeutics.
