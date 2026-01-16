iShares Global Energy Sector ETF

ARCA:IXC

The fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of global equities in the energy sector.

The fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of global equities in the energy sector. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P Global 1200 Energy Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of companies that S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI), a subsidiary of S&P Global, Inc. deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy and that SPDJI believes are important to global markets. It is a subset of the S&P Global 1200. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies.
