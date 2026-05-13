Miivo Appoints Nicholas Griffin as Head of Business Development, North America

Miivo Appoints Nicholas Griffin as Head of Business Development, North America

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicholas Griffin as Head of Business Development, North America. The hire supports Miivo's continued commercial expansion in its largest and most strategically important target market.

Mr. Griffin's distinguished career encompasses leadership roles in technology sales spanning business automation, app development and technology adoption across industries including retail, banking, and construction.

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo commented "As Miivo is entering an exciting growth phase, it is enabling us to attract top talent, and we are delighted to welcome Mr. Griffin to our team. His extensive experience and technical acumen align with our mission to scale the North American Market with Miivo's AI driven products."

Nicholas Griffin, Head of Business Development, North America, commented: "I am excited to join Miivo at such a critical juncture, as the Company brings its AI products to market. The team has done an exceptional job laying the groundwork for large-scale commercialization, and I look forward to contributing by expanding market adoption and building on existing momentum."

Prior to joining Miivo, Mr. Griffin worked with a Toronto-based firm delivering technical solutions and marketing capabilities to clients across multiple sectors. His cross-industry experience positions him to engage effectively with the diverse range of small and mid-market businesses that make up Miivo's core customer base. Mr. Griffin holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Western Ontario.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) is transforming how small and mid-market companies access actionable business intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade insights at an accessible scale. Miivo's AI-powered platform helps owners and operators improve decision-making across operations, customer engagement, and financial performance. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is operating in the AI SaaS market for small and mid-market enterprise solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information
Miivo Holdings Corp.
Tel: +1 (604) 377-0403
Email: info@miivoholdings.com
Website: https://www.miivo.ai

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans, intentions, and expectations with respect to its North American expansion, commercial growth, and business development activities. Forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to commercial performance, customer acquisition, the competitive landscape for AI SaaS solutions, and other risks customary to technology companies. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297012

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Miivo HoldingsMIVO:CCTSXV:MIVOartificial intelligence investing
MIVO:CC
Miivo Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

Miivo Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Miivo Holdings (TSXV:MIVO)

Miivo Holdings

Delivering real-time financial and operational intelligence to small and midsized enterprises

Delivering real-time financial and operational intelligence to small and midsized enterprises Keep Reading...
Colorful sails illuminate a waterfront building against a sunset sky, with skyscrapers on the left.

Web Summit 2026: VC Trends, AI Reality Checks and Fintech’s Next Era

This year’s Web Summit will be a critical temperature check on the state of venture capital, the maturation of artificial intelligence (AI) and the shifting landscape of fintech.Scheduled to run from May 11 to 14 in Vancouver, BC, the event has a clear mandate to move beyond the hype — this... Keep Reading...
Glowing AI chip hovers in a neon-lit server room, with binary code overlaying the scene.

Benchmark: AI Boom Fueling Battery Metals Demand, but EVs Remain King

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is emerging as a powerful new driver of demand for battery raw materials. Hyperscale data centers require vast energy storage, copper and critical minerals to support escalating electricity needs.According to Benchmark Mineral... Keep Reading...
Miivo Expands Product Suite with Launch of AI Sales Leads Tool

Miivo Expands Product Suite with Launch of AI Sales Leads Tool

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of Miivo Sales Leads, a new standalone, self-serve product that enables small and mid-market businesses to search and generate enriched B2B lead lists using artificial... Keep Reading...
A blue circuit board with microchips glows against a starry night sky; text reads: 1N5817 D34.

Southeast Asia Races to Lead Global Semiconductor Investment

Southeast Asia is aggressively moving to capture the next wave of global semiconductor investment.The global semiconductor industry is expected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030. As manufacturers navigate the complexities of global policy changes and geopolitical conflicts, the region is... Keep Reading...
White square block with a multi-colored cloud logo sits on a light blue background.

Google Cloud Unveils AI Agent Platform, Inks Multi-Year Deployment Deal

Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Cloud launched a new suite of tools for building artificial intelligence agents on Wednesday (April 22), concurrently securing a multiyear deployment agreement with private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. With Alphabet allocating up to US$185 billion in... Keep Reading...
Miivo Expands Customer Base Across Healthcare, Legal, and Hospitality Sectors

Miivo Expands Customer Base Across Healthcare, Legal, and Hospitality Sectors

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO,OTC:MIVOF) (OTCQB: MIVOF) ("Miivo" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the addition of new customers across three sectors: healthcare clinics, legal services, and hotel management. The wins reflect continued demand for Miivo's AI-powered platform among... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Miivo Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

Miivo Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

BriaCell Adds Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center as Clinical Site in Pivotal Phase 3 Breast Cancer Study

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Charbone publie une presentation et une fiche d'information a jour

CHARBONE Releases Updated Presentation and Fact Sheet

Related News

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0030 to R-0035 with Intercepts Including 48.03% Fe2O3, 7.25% TiO2, 0.304% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

cleantech investing

Charbone publie une presentation et une fiche d'information a jour

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Releases Updated Presentation and Fact Sheet

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals Announces Fully Funded 2026 Exploration Programs at PIL and ATTY - Freeport to Fund Priority Drilling at PIL and Continued Work at ATTY

gold investing

New Break Drills 3.46 g/t Au Over 38.6 Metres and Intercepts Gold in Syenite at its Moray Gold Project

precious metals investing

Heliostar Grants Options and RSUs Under Its Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan

gold investing

Blackrock Silver Announces Filing of Tonopah West Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report