Sona Nanotech CEO Eyes In-human Studies as Animal Trials Show "Superior" Results

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
Sona Nanotech
Biocompatible Nanoparticle Technology Being Used to Develop Cancer Therapies & Rapid Diagnostics
Nanotech Investing

Sona Nanotech CEO Eyes In-human Studies as Animal Trials Show "Superior" Results

Nanotech Investing
Sona Nanotech CEO Eyes In-human Studies as Animal Trials Show "Superior" Results

“What we have to do next (are) the studies that we need to put together to show to regulators so that we can get this therapy into humans and see how much of a positive impact we can really create to those who need it most,” said Sona Nanotech CEO David Regan.

Sona Nanotech (CSE:SONA,OTCQB:SNANF) is ramping up clinical trials for its targeted hyperthermia therapy (THT) for cancer. CEO David Regan said the company is looking forward to taking THT into in-human studies after interim results from its efficacy study on animals showed statistically significantly superior results.

“We went into this study with a simple hypothesis that our THT for cancer would shrink cells and … tumors from the inside out … But we found something more interesting along the way,” he said.

“We've seen in this study it’s not just that the treated tumor shrinks, but that you're getting shrinkage in the untreated tumor. The theory behind that is that we're gently destroying the cancer cells through a process called apoptosis that generates new antigens. And those new antigens, we believe, are triggering a systemic effect. And that's what the second phase and our most recent news that came out are saying. It's changing the adaptive immune system of the animal, effectively serving as a vaccine," Regan continued.

Data from the study with the Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group at Dalhousie University shows Sona’s THT, combined with standard immunotherapy known as interleukin-2, can shrink tumors and improve immune system response.

Watch the full interview with Sona Nanotech CEO David Regan above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Sona Nanotech (CSE:SONA,OTCQB:SNANF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Sona Nanotech in order to help investors learn more about the company. Sona Nanotech is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Sona Nanotech and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

SONA:CNX
cse stocksotcqb stocksnanotech explorationcse:sonananotech investingNanotech Investing
The Conversation (0)
Sona Nanotech
Sign up to get your FREE

Sona Nanotech Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Sona Nanotech
Sign up to get your FREE

Sona Nanotech Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22346.76-121.40
TSXV611.32-9.20
DOW39671.04-201.95
S&P 5005307.01-14.40
NASD16801.54-31.08
ASX7851.70-12.00

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2380.29-41.26
Silver30.87-1.16
Copper4.81-0.04
Oil77.11-0.46
Heating Oil2.44-0.01
Natural Gas2.79-0.01
×