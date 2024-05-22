- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Sona Nanotech CEO Eyes In-human Studies as Animal Trials Show "Superior" Results
“What we have to do next (are) the studies that we need to put together to show to regulators so that we can get this therapy into humans and see how much of a positive impact we can really create to those who need it most,” said Sona Nanotech CEO David Regan.
Sona Nanotech (CSE:SONA,OTCQB:SNANF) is ramping up clinical trials for its targeted hyperthermia therapy (THT) for cancer. CEO David Regan said the company is looking forward to taking THT into in-human studies after interim results from its efficacy study on animals showed statistically significantly superior results.
“We went into this study with a simple hypothesis that our THT for cancer would shrink cells and … tumors from the inside out … But we found something more interesting along the way,” he said.
“We've seen in this study it’s not just that the treated tumor shrinks, but that you're getting shrinkage in the untreated tumor. The theory behind that is that we're gently destroying the cancer cells through a process called apoptosis that generates new antigens. And those new antigens, we believe, are triggering a systemic effect. And that's what the second phase and our most recent news that came out are saying. It's changing the adaptive immune system of the animal, effectively serving as a vaccine," Regan continued.
Data from the study with the Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group at Dalhousie University shows Sona’s THT, combined with standard immunotherapy known as interleukin-2, can shrink tumors and improve immune system response.
Watch the full interview with Sona Nanotech CEO David Regan above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Sona Nanotech (CSE:SONA,OTCQB:SNANF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Sona Nanotech in order to help investors learn more about the company. Sona Nanotech is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Sona Nanotech and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
