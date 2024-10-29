- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Siren Gold Rejects Revised Merger Proposal from Federation Mining
Siren said the proposal it received from Federation doesn't present sufficient value for its projects.
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) confirmed in a Monday (October 28) press release that it has rejected a revised merger proposalfrom Federation Mining, a privately held Australian company.
According to Siren, the proposal it received from Federation on October 25 outlines “indicative but incomplete terms” regarding a proposed merger through which Siren would acquire all Federation's shares.
Among other points, Federation proposed a placement of Siren shares to Federation at an issue price of AU$0.20 per share to raise AU$4.5 million. Federation also called for the termination of an existing share purchase agreement between Siren and Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF), a New Zealand-focused exploration company.
Additionally, the proposal outlines an exchange ratio of 0.96 Siren shares for every Federation share after the conversion of all existing convertible notes held by Federation’s major shareholder, AustralianSuper.
Siren said its participating board members are concerned that the proposal is “non-binding and highly conditional,” and is subject to the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition.
The company added that the termination of its existing transaction with Rua would be a significant risk, especially since the associated costs that come with it are “not acceptable in the circumstances.”
Siren said on October 17 that Rua had made an improved offer to buy the Reefton project.
In its rejection statement, Siren also highlights that the proposal does not contain any information on the value of its projects, including the existing global mineral resource estimate and significant exploration upside.
Siren added that the board came to its decision without Managing Director Victor Rajasooriar, who has a material personal interest in the matter because he holds performance rights.
With a focus on New Zealand's Reefton Goldfield, Siren's portfolio includes the potential for seven individual mining areas. Sams Creek has the largest resource estimate, amounting to 824,000 ounces at 2.8 grams per tonne gold.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold (Australia Edition)
Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.