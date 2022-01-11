Precious Metals Investing News
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. will release its 2021 year-end financial results after market close on January 26, 2022. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place January 27, 2022, at 8:00 am PT . During the webcast, NOVAGOLD’s Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the ...

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2021 year-end financial results after market close on January 26, 2022. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place January 27, 2022, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's year-end financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com . There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events/
North American callers: ﻿1-800-319-4610﻿
International callers: 1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com .

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jason Mercier
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
www.novagold.com


