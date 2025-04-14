Diamond Investing

Rio Tinto Unveils 158.2 Carat Yellow Diamond, Plus Rare Auction and Tariff Tensions

As diamond discoveries and auctions make headlines, the market is facing headwinds from declining demand and potential tariffs.

Rough, yellow diamond against a blue background.
Image via Rio Tinto.

In a discovery that offers a glimmer of optimism amid a turbulent year for the diamond industry, Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has unveiled a 158.2 carat yellow diamond from its Diavik diamond mine, located in the remote Northwest Territories (NWT).

The rough gem, described by Rio Tinto as a “miracle of nature,” is one of only five yellow diamonds exceeding 100 carats ever recovered from Diavik since it began operations in 2003.

The diamond, unearthed from one of the most challenging mining environments on Earth, underscores Diavik’s reputation for producing rare and high-quality stones.

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

