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Oct. 21, 2026 12:14PM PST
A new federal-provincial action plan will direct up to C$2 billion toward Ring of Fire road infrastructure as Canada seeks to develop its critical minerals resources and strengthen domestic supply chains.
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The Canadian and Ontario governments will invest up to C$2 billion in road infrastructure for Northern Ontario’s Ring of Fire region as part of a broader plan to strengthen domestic critical minerals supply chains and reduce the impact of US tariffs.
During a joint press conference on Wednesday (October 21), Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, announced the commitment that will see the federal government match Ontario’s initial investment of up to C$1 billion over three years to advance essential road infrastructure supporting critical minerals development.
The funding is part of an C$8.7 billion action plan to support workers and businesses affected by US trade measures and strengthen Ontario’s steel, automotive and critical minerals industries.
“From mine to mill to assembly line, Canada and Ontario are protecting jobs today and making bold investments that will build a stronger, more resilient, more independent Canadian economy for tomorrow,” Carney said in the federal government’s announcement.
Beyond infrastructure, the governments plan to establish a coordinated federal-provincial permitting process to streamline approvals and accelerate project development. They will also identify priority projects eligible for existing federal funding programs, including the Canada Critical Minerals Accelerator and the First and Last Mile Fund, as well as investment tax credits and cost-sharing arrangements.
A joint working group will support engagement with First Nations, identify economic and community development opportunities and study options for conservation or Indigenous protected areas as development in the region advances.
Located more than 500 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, the Ring of Fire is a mineral-rich region containing deposits of nickel, copper, chromite and platinum group elements. The deposits are considered strategically important for electric vehicle batteries, advanced manufacturing and other industrial applications.
Ontario has been advancing plans for more than 500 kilometres of all-season roads to connect the region with the provincial highway network. The province has estimated that developing the Ring of Fire could generate C$22 billion in economic activity and create more than 70,000 jobs over 30 years.
The new agreement builds on Ontario’s existing efforts to expand domestic mineral processing capacity. The province previously established a C$500 million Critical Minerals Processing Fund to support processing and refining projects, with the goal of retaining more value from mineral production within Ontario.
“Working in partnership to protect Canadian workers, Ontario and Canada are fortifying our industrial base and securing the good-paying jobs of the future,” Ford said.
The agreement marks a significant step toward advancing the Ring of Fire, although development will depend on permitting, infrastructure construction and continued engagement with First Nations communities.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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