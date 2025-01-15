- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Ontario Outlines Plans for Cross-Border Security Under Fortress Am-Can
In addition to security, Ontario's Fortress Am-Can plan highlights the province's AI capabilities and emphasizes the importance of collaborating on critical minerals and energy supply chains.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced a comprehensive strategy to bolster security along the Canada-US border, emphasizing the province’s role in advancing a renewed strategic alliance dubbed "Fortress Am-Can.”
The initiative calls on the federal government to take significant steps to strengthen Canada’s defense capabilities, focusing on addressing shared challenges in border security, Arctic sovereignty and economic stability.
“In an increasingly unstable world, Fortress Am-Can can protect integrated supply chains, ensure our economic stability and growth, and detect and prevent any threat to our two nations," Ford said.
"Ontario is ready and has the strategic capabilities to do our part to get this done."
The plan highlights the importance of securing key trade corridors, protecting Arctic regions and leveraging innovation to address threats. It also includes recommendations for strengthening Canada's defense and border infrastructure.
Operation Deterrence and other Canada-US efforts
Recent efforts under Operation Deterrence, a provincial framework designed to enhance border security, have already disrupted cross-border criminal activity. This includes the deployment of 200 specialized officers and collaboration with Canadian and American agencies such as the RCMP and the US Drug Enforcement Administration.
Under Operation Deterrence, which was launched earlier this month, Ontario has intensified its efforts to curb illegal activities at the border, including human trafficking and drug smuggling.
These measures complement ongoing joint initiatives, such as the Ontario provincial police’s Border Drug Interdiction Task Force, which involves collaboration with multiple agencies on both sides of the border.
“Ontario has stepped up at a critical time to support the federal government and international interests; but we need the federal government to also step up with stronger measures that will keep our borders and communities secure,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner in the government's Fortress Am-Can release.
Strengthening trade and innovation
The Fortress Am-Can plan also underscores the increased role of economic collaboration in bolstering security.
Ontario has proposed expanding the Am-Can energy and electricity grid, including nuclear energy, to increase Canadian exports to the US. It also highlights Ontario’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, positioning the province as a leader in using AI to develop autonomous surveillance and detection technologies.
As Canada’s largest economy, Ontario plays a crucial role in cross-border trade and security. In 2023, Ontario’s two-way trade with the US totaled C$493 billion, supporting millions of jobs.
The province is the top export destination for 17 US states and ranks second for 11 others.
Ontario’s leadership in marine transportation also ties into its security goals.
The province has outlined plans to expand its shipbuilding and repair workforce as part of its Great Lakes marine transportation strategy, aiming to enhance capacity for both economic and security purposes.
It also discusses the need for continental collaboration to facilitate the energy transition.
"To help America decouple from China, we recently announced enhancing and building out the integrated Am-Can energy and electricity grid, including nuclear energy, to encourage more exports of Canadian energy and electricity to the US and by establishing a new Am-Can Critical Mineral Security Alliance that invests in and builds out American and Canadian critical mineral supply chains," the Ontario government explains in its statement.
Ford reiterated the urgency of federal support, particularly for defense and cross-border crime prevention.
“Building Fortress Am-Can is our government’s plan for a renewed strategic alliance between America and Canada and demonstrates our responsibility as an essential ally dedicated to protecting our land, air and water,” he added.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
