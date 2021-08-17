Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (” Baselode ” or the ” Company “) is pleased to present its latest webinar ‘ Hook: Defining Drill Target Areas’. This webinar details the exploration potential of the planned drill target areas of the Company’s 100% owned Hook uranium project (” Hook “), including:

Beckett drill target area showcasing gravity and magnetic characteristics similar with other Athabasca basement-hosted high-grade uranium deposits, South Geikie drill target as an exciting radiometric anomalous area with interesting magnetic and gravity anomalies to follow-up, Detailed interpretations of the airborne magnetic and gravity geophysical surveys to identify lithological corridors and structures of interest for uranium exploration, The results of the recently completed airborne radiometric survey highlighting eight anomalous areas requiring groundtruthing.

VIEW BASELODE’S WEBINAR:

VIDEO 5 – HOOK: DEFINING DRILL TARGET AREAS

Planned Drill Program for Hook

Baselode is anticipating a total of 10 to 15 drill holes for a total of 2,500 metres with each drill hole ranging from 150 to 250 metres drill hole depth. The drill program is planned with helicopter support to achieve broader target area coverage and to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area. A field crew is onsite and has prepared the core shack and the first drill pad locations. The drill program’s logistics have been organized and are ready to begin the drill program. The drill contractor is scheduled to be onsite within the next 10 days.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 207,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode’s Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company’s preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond-drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay , P.Geo., Projects Manager for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in “National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.”

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/17/c0190.html