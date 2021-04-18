Video Link: Green Battery Minerals Inc. is pleased to provide a Company update and invitation to which Tom Yingling, President and CEO present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase, VIRTUAL conference. HIGHLIGHTS: Green Battery Minerals’ mission and strategy is to become one of North America’s largest produce rs of clean, environmentally friendly high-quality anode materials to be used in batteries for electric …

Green Battery Minerals Inc. (TSXV:GEM, FSE:BK2P ) ( WKN:A2QENP ) ( OTCQB:GBMIF) (“Green Battery” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a Company update and invitation to which Tom Yingling, President and CEO present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase, VIRTUAL conference. (See below for Invitation)

HIGHLIGHTS:

Green Battery Minerals’ mission and strategy is to become one of North America’s largest produce rs of clean, environmentally friendly high-quality anode materials to be used in batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.

The Company is planning the next two year path to look like this.

1. Field work – designed to expand the proven resource and prove environmentally the best way to advance. Preparation for drill program permits is underway. 2. Environmental Assessment – Impact Assessment report 3. Mineral Processing – Bulk samples, battery testing, final plant design. 4. Other Reports Needed – PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment), FS (Feasibility Study), and BAPE (Bureau d’audiences publique sur l’environnement) 5. Sphericalizing our graphite -This would add $1000 per ton to any potential sales price.* 6. Coating our graphite – This would add $4000 to any potential sales price.* 7. Development of our anode material for a Test Battery – This is under way. We are starting from rock in the ground and will finish with a battery. The process is. a. Extracting the rock from the site: Done (Completed) b. Crushing the rock: Done (Completed) c. Floating the rock (Graphite floats and is used to separate from the rock): This process is under way. d. Purifying to 99.95% using the clean alkaline process: Still to be done e. Sphericalzing: Still to be done f. Coating of the graphite: Still to be done g. Making an anode: Still to be done. h. Testing our anode against standard other anodes: Still to be done. 8. ESG Commitment – Green Battery Minerals is committed to “Best in Class Standards”, by reducing the supply chain carbon footprint and targeting carbon neutrality for its entire production value chain. 9. Offtake Agreements – Green Battery Minerals continues to progress qualification activities and commercial discussions with potential customers using graphite material extracted and purified to 99.95% taken from its Berkwood project.

* https://roskill.com/news/graphite-haida-new-energy-material-to-begin-coated-spherical-graphite-production/

The bar chart below outlines what the Company hopes to achieve over a two year plan to head towards a decision to mine.



Accomplishments and Achievements.

( https://greenbatteryminerals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2021-03-31-greenbattery-cp.pdf )

– High-Grade Graphite – 17% average grade. – 70% -80% of our resource is Large to Jumbo flake size. – Metallurgical Tests Yield 97.8% Graphite. – Easily Purified to 99.95% using Standard Alkaline process. (Environmentally friendlier). – Quebec Location – One of the best jurisdictions to mine in the world. – Infrastructure – Dams, Road Access, Ports, Railway, and Workforce close by. – 4 very successful drill programs. – Year-round access. – On surface resource – open pit. – Reclamation cost low. – 11 other outcrop locations on the property. – Large to Jumbo flake size, will make spherical graphite – which is used in the anode of batteries. Easily expandable for industrial uses. – Short fuse to production using a simple mining process. – De-risked compared to other graphite projects. – Low cost; both cap and operating. – 550,000 Tonnes of graphite and growing. (43-101 Resource Estimate) – Carbon6 off-take agreement.

Tom Yingling President and CEO states, “We are pleased to announce our path forward. This next phase will continue to comply with Green Battery’s high ESG standards. The Company benefits from access to some of the cheapest, greenest power in North America. Quebec benefits from an abundance of inexpensive and clean hydroelectric power which will both save the Company money, as well as support the Companies ESG policy. North America needs to create strong reliable local supply chains of high-quality battery materials that are produced with the lowest carbon footprint, with strict traceability compliance as well as ensuring that the cost of the graphite is always competitive.

Qualified Person: Mr. Dave Kelsch, P.Geo. is a Qualified Person ( “QP” ) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, and he has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Company: Green Battery Minerals is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Green Battery Mineral management team’s most recent success is the discovery of the Berkwood Graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Green Battery Mineral owns this asset 100 percent and the Company’s shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

