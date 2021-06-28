Gold

BTV New Listing Alert Video: i-80 Gold Corp. – Nevada’s Newest Gold Producer

- June 28th, 2021

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSX: IAU The Nevada-focused mining company is pleased to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IAU.

i-80 Gold is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Jun 29th to July 12th, 2021.

i-80 Gold Corp. 

www.i80gold.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces Investor Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com.

