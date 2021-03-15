Gold

BTV Investor Alert Video: Silver Viper Minerals Corp. – Drill Hole Intercepts Highest Silver and Gold Grades to Date

- March 15th, 2021
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF is pleased to report the highest silver and gold grades to date at El Rubi.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF is pleased to report the highest silver and gold grades to date at El Rubi.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Mar 16th to 21st, 2021, throughout the day and evenings.

silverviperminerals.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada’s longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77329

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

