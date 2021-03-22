Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited. announces that Mr. Ben Cooper has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Cooper will be focusing his time responding to and defending against allegations that have been made against him in Australia by ASIC. Mr. David Fitch has been appointed as President to replace Mr. Cooper. “I would like to thank Ben for his contribution to the Company during this …

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited. (CSE: NICO) (” Class 1 ” or the ” Company “) announces that Mr. Ben Cooper has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Cooper will be focusing his time responding to and defending against allegations that have been made against him in Australia by ASIC. Mr. David Fitch has been appointed as President to replace Mr. Cooper.

“I would like to thank Ben for his contribution to the Company during this pivotal time. We wish him well on his future endeavors,” stated David Fitch, President of Class 1.

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO) is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Project, a portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide resources located near Timmins, Ontario, as well as developing and exercising the option over the Somanike komatiite hosted nickel copper project in Quebec, which includes the famous Marbridge Mine.

