Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of forty-nine cents ($0.49) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 3, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company’s $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable June 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 4, 2021.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases.

