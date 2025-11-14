Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.

The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating with a C$0.25 price target, implying ~150 percent upside from current levels. Analysts cite improving revenue trends, expanding high-margin operations, and strategic acquisitions as key drivers.