Following its global rebrand this summer, digital payment pioneer Zip Co Limited ( ASX: Z1P ) today revealed a new multi-million dollar brand campaign – ‘Zip Now, Pay Later’ – across the U.S., to attract new customers to merchants ahead of the holiday shopping season. From TikTok dance challenges to ‘earworms’ stuck in our heads and glam tips for Zoom calls, ‘Zip Now, Pay Later’ spotlights meme-worthy moments that have captivated millions, all demonstrating that Zip is not only part of the same cultural zeitgeist, but also the payment option of choice for modern consumers who are increasingly shunning credit cards for flexible, transparent digital payment options everywhere they shop.

The jewel of the 360-degree campaign is an edgy, attention-grabbing 30-second film – ‘You Can Zip That’- featuring A-list celebrities also seen across the other multi-channel creative assets like OTT, social media, influencer partnerships, OOH, and other innovative elements.

“As the fastest-growing buy now, pay later company in the U.S., Zip’s brand campaign is as bold and ambitious as our mission to be the first payment choice for consumers everywhere, everyday, ” said Zip U.S. CMO Jinal Shah. “This heavyweight brand campaign is a major milestone in delivering on our promise to supercharge brand awareness in the U.S., attract new customers to Zip’s digital payment offerings and drive continued success for our merchants and partners ahead of the holiday shopping season.”

The OOH portion of the campaign debuted last week in New York and Los Angeles with splashy billboards stating ‘Zip All This.’ Strategically located in major destinations and shopping meccas like Times Square and posh thoroughfare Wilshire Boulevard, the billboards inform passersby that they can use Zip as a payment option for all the things surrounding the billboard – even things featured in other ads. The same “hijack” approach will be deployed digitally on YouTube and Pinterest, as well as through strategic partnerships with influencers across a broad set of interests.

“The Zip Now, Pay Later platform clearly positions Zip to be a leader in the BNPL space in the U.S. and will support the company’s ambitious growth path,” said Candice Hahn, SVP, managing director, R/GA’s Austin office. “From the beginning, this was a very collaborative process to bring the Zip brand to life with an integrated creative and media approach to authentically integrate influencers along with their respective interests and inspirations – be it music, gaming, entertainment, fashion or home decor – to communicate that consumers can Zip anything, anywhere their inspiration takes them.”

This is the first U.S. multi-media campaign in Zip’s history and will serve to further increase brand awareness in 12 markets in the United States. R/GA ’s Austin office, Zip’s creative partner, spearheaded every aspect of this breakthrough campaign for Zip, from concept to production.

About Zip

Zip Co Limited (Z1P: ASX) or (“Zip”) is a leading global financial services company, offering innovative, people-centred products that bring customers and merchants together. On a mission to be the first payment choice everywhere and every day, Zip offers point-of-sale credit and digital payment services in 13 markets around the world, including through strategic investments, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

One of the fastest-growing BNPL companies globally, Zip has a presence in Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, the United Kingdom, and the USA. Zip provides fair, flexible and transparent payments options to individual consumers and SMBs, helping them to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses. Zip is committed to responsible lending and also owns Pocketbook, a leading financial management tool. Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip now employs over 1,000 Zipsters worldwide.

For more information, visit:​ www.zip.co/us

