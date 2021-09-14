Canada’s premier equities market to celebrate TSX30 companies today in a

virtual market open ceremony

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today announced the 2021 TSX30™, the Exchange’s flagship program showcasing the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price performance. The annual ranking serves to spotlight the achievements and sustained success of TSX’s leading listed companies while also highlighting the depth and diversity of Canada’s powerful capital markets ecosystem.

Representatives from the TSX30 companies will join TMX Group executives to virtually open the market this morning at 9:30 a.m. ET to celebrate their success.

“Public companies on our world-class Exchanges play a critical role in creating jobs and driving economic activity. Despite challenging times, the 2021 TSX30 and many more of our listed companies across all sectors have continued to lead the way; pursuing adaptive, future-focused business plans and generating growth for their shareholders, industries, and the communities in which they operate,” said Loui Anastasopoulos , President, Capital Formation and Enterprise Marketing Officer, TMX Group. “On behalf of all of us at TSX, I’d like to congratulate the 2021 TSX30 winners for their achievements and look forward to continuing to work with them to support their future success.”

14 out of the 30 companies on the 2021 TSX30 list are from the mining industry and five are from the technology sector. While those sectors are well-represented, the ranking spans several industries and includes a cross-section of established and emerging companies.

Other highlights from this year’s ranking include:

TSX30 companies created $248B of market capitalization growth over the past three years and average adjusted shareholder returns of more than 300%

of market capitalization growth over the past three years and average adjusted shareholder returns of more than 300% 60% of the companies on this year’s list are not on the S&P/TSX Composite Index*, demonstrating the diversity of investment opportunities in Canada’s premier equities market

premier equities market 11 of the 30 companies on this year’s list are graduates of the junior TSX Venture Exchange, highlighting the strength of TMX Group’s two-tiered capital formation ecosystem

For detailed results, ranking methodology, and thought leadership, visit: www.tsx.com/tsx30 .

The 2021 TSX30 ranking:

Ranking Issuer Ticker 3-Year

Performance 1 Aura Minerals Inc. ORA 1125% 2 Shopify Inc. SHOP 846% 3 Trisura Group Ltd. TSU 523% 4 Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP 495% 5 Capstone Mining Corp. CS 433% 6 Champion Iron Limited CIA 365% 7 goeasy Ltd. GSY 327% 8 Orla Mining Ltd. OLA 313% 9 SilverCrest Metals Inc. SIL 286% 10 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. WDO 283% 11 Marathon Gold Corporation MOZ 258% 12 Aya Gold & Silver Inc. AYA 253% 13 Victoria Gold Corp. VGCX 251% 14 EcoSynthetix Inc. ECO 243% 15 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. IVN 231% 16 Real Matters Inc. REAL 214% 17 GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. GDI 212% 18 AutoCanada Inc. ACQ 212% 19 Goodfood Market Corp. FOOD 206% 20 TFI International Inc. TFII 198% 21 Copper Mountain Mining Corporation CMMC 194% 22 NioCorp Developments Ltd. NB 188% 23 Cargojet Inc. CJT 187% 24 Absolute Software Corporation ABST 183% 25 TECSYS Inc. TCS 181% 26 ECN Capital Corp. ECN 178% 27 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. CDAY 171% 28 Pollard Banknote Limited PBL 166% 29 Ero Copper Corp. ERO 165% 30 Lithium Americas Corp. LAC 162%

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary , Vancouver and New York ), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore . For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

