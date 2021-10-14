Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive, Simon Trott and Rio Tinto Managing Director of Port, Rail and Core Services, Richard Cohen, joined community members, local businesses and representatives from local government to celebrate the official opening of its new community ‘Hub’ in Karratha. Located on Ngarluma country in the heart of Karratha’s CBD, the new Rio Tinto Karratha Hub will make it easier for local …

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive, Simon Trott and Rio Tinto Managing Director of Port, Rail and Core Services, Richard Cohen, joined community members, local businesses and representatives from local government to celebrate the official opening of its new community ‘Hub’ in Karratha.

Located on Ngarluma country in the heart of Karratha’s CBD, the new Rio Tinto Karratha Hub will make it easier for local people to connect with our busines.

The modern space constructed by lead contractor GBSC Yurra in conjunction with other local businesses, features a meeting room named by Ngarluma elders in recognition of its location on Ngarluma country, work stations, kitchen facilities and local artwork.

Rio Tinto hopes the “Marunharri” room, which means “big mob” in Ngarluma language, will become a place of listening, learning and collarboration between Rio Tinto and the Karratha community.

The Hub will be open to the public on weekdays from 9am to 4pm and visitors are encouraged to get to know their local Rio Tinto team. People can visit the Hub to ask questions about employment and training opportunities, local procurement including the ‘Buy Local’ initiative, opportunities for Pilbara Aboriginal businesses and community grant funding.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief executive, Simon Trott said “Karratha is home to many of our employees, local suppliers, as well as government, community and Traditional Owner partners and is critical to our operations.

“The new hub builds on the work we have been doing with the City of Karratha to enhance community life through new and improved services throughout the region.”

Rio Tinto Iron Ore managing director of Port, Rail and Core Services, Richard Cohen said “It is great to see the Rio Tinto sign in the main street of town. Rio Tinto is proud of its long connection to the Karratha community and I expect the new hub will further strenghten our ties with local business, community groups and any locals who want to connect with our team.

“The opening of this new hub, a place designed specifically for local people to feel welcome and connected to our company, is part of our commitment to being a good local and to help to build thriving communities.”

