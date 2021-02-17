Australia

Rio Tinto Changes to Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

- February 16th, 2021

Rio Tinto today announced to the Australian Securities Exchange the following changes to estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves: Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore deposits in Western Australia; Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific Operations’ Weipa and Gove assets in Australia; and Mineral Resources at the Kennecott Copper operation in Utah. …

Rio Tinto today announced to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) the following changes to estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves:

  • Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at Rio Tinto’s Pilbara iron ore deposits in Western Australia;
  • Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at Rio Tinto Aluminium (RTA) Pacific Operations’ Weipa and Gove assets in Australia; and
  • Mineral Resources at the Kennecott Copper operation in Utah.

The updated estimates will be included in Rio Tinto’s 2020 Annual Report which will be released to the market by 22 February 2021. Today’s announcements to the ASX were made in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 (JORC Code) and the ASX Listing Rules. Mineral Resources are reported in addition to Ore Reserves. Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are quoted on a 100 per cent basis. Rio Tinto’s Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves as at 31 December 2020, and Rio Tinto’s interests, will be set out in full in its 2020 Annual Report.

Copies of each of the full releases to the ASX are available on Rio Tinto’s website at riotinto.com/financial-news-performance/resources-and-reserves .

