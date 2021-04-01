– Pall Corporation, a global leader in filtration, separation and purification, continues to increase capacity to meet industry demands driven by COVID-19 with a new manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina and the shareholder acquisition of Pall-Austar Lifesciences Limited, a China -based joint-venture. The Spartanburg County, South Carolina facility is part of a $114M investment which also includes production capacity expansion at seven existing Pall manufacturing facilities across the United States and Europe .

These expansion activities will significantly increase output and reduce lead time for critical biopharmaceutical manufacturing solutions, such as single-use technology. The company anticipates adding roughly 1,100 jobs globally during 2021 as a result of the expansion.

Joseph Repp , President, Pall Life Sciences, said: “Demand for single-use technology has increased rapidly in recent years. With the global need for mass manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines, there is now even more pressure on the existing supply chain. This global capacity expansion will ensure critical products are manufactured and delivered to our customers, so people around the world have access to life-saving vaccines and genes therapies.”

Pall’s new facility, located at 816 Berry Shoals Road in Duncan, South Carolina , will focus primarily on single-use technology, such as the Allegro™single-use platform . The Pall-Austar Lifesciences Limited acquisition also supports single-use technology manufacturing, primarily for biopharmaceutical customers in China .

Pall’s manufacturing facilities in Medemblik, Netherlands ; Hoegaarden, Belgium ; Bad Kreuznach, Germany; Ilfracombe, UK; Newquay, UK ; Fajardo, Puerto Rico ; and Pensacola, FL , U.S. will expand capacity to produce and distribute the single-use technology, media and breathing filters necessary to support the current global pandemic and future industry needs.

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of life sciences and industry. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company’s engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit https://www.pall.com .

