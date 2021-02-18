Lake Resources NL OTC Virtual Conference

Brisbane, Australia – Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL advises investors that Steve Promnitz, Managing Director, presented at the OTC’s Virtual Conference on VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday February 18 at 1.30pm EST 6.30pm GMT . Lake Resources provided an update on its clean solution to the growth in electric mobility and the demand for more batteries. Lake’s clean tech solution, with its tech …

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) – Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS: LLKKF ) advises investors that Steve Promnitz, Managing Director, presented at the OTC’s Virtual Conference on VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday February 18 at 1.30pm EST (NYC), 6.30pm GMT (London).

Lake Resources provided an update on its clean solution to the growth in electric mobility and the demand for more batteries. Lake’s clean tech solution, with its tech partner Lilac Solutions, delivers high purity lithium that is cost competitive, and scalable, and moving to construction finance next year.

Lake recently completed a transformational capital raising of A$20.6 million (before costs) and secured support from North American, European and Australian institutional investors. This provided the certainty of funding to deliver the flagship Kachi project through the Definitive Feasibility Study and placed the company in a strong financial position with in excess of A$25 million.

Lake Resources (OTCQB:LLKKF) is fully DTCC/NSCC eligible for electronic trading/settlement through OTC authorized broker/dealers.

To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/PCFFFTCM

About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world’s lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Source:

Lake Resources NL

Contact:

Steve Promnitz

Managing Director

+61 2 9188 7864

steve@lakeresources.com.au

Anthony Fensom

Republic PR

+61 (0) 407 112 623

anthony@republicpr.com.au

Henry Jordan

Six Degrees Investor Relations

+61 (0) 431 271 538