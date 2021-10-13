Perth, Australia – Hastings Technology Metals Ltd is pleased to advise that it has today published its 2021 Sustainability Report. Hastings acknowledge the detrimental effects of climate change to society and are committed to doing our part in reducing greenhouse gas missions. Our maiden Sustainability Report marks the genesis of our sustainability road map as we progress from construction into production. It sets …

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) – Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (FRA:5AM) is pleased to advise that it has today published its 2021 Sustainability Report.

Hastings acknowledge the detrimental effects of climate change to society and are committed to doing our part in reducing greenhouse gas missions.

Our maiden Sustainability Report marks the genesis of our sustainability road map as we progress from construction into production. It sets out our recognition of the role we play in society and the environment in which we live and work. It delineates our contribution towards the climate change agenda via our mixed rare earths carbonate product and the way in which we will operate.

The report addresses a key focus of a range of our stakeholders – including our debt and equity providers, insurers, offtake customers, contractors, employees, traditional owners, government organisations and many more.

This reports reflects the culture that Hastings is striving to generate, the values that we hold as an organisation and allows us to reflect on our positive contribution to the energy and mobility transition landscape.

To view the report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D105E9C2

About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:

Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) is advancing its Yangibana Rare Earths Project in the Upper Gascoyne Region of Western Australia towards production. The proposed beneficiation and hydro metallurgy processing plant will treat rare earths deposits, predominantly monazite, hosting high neodymium and praseodymium contents to produce a mixed rare earths carbonate that will be further refined into individual rare earth oxides at processing plants overseas.

Neodymium and praseodymium are vital components in the manufacture of permanent magnets which is used in a wide and expanding range of advanced and high-tech products including electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics, medical applications and others. Hastings aims to become the next significant producer of neodymium and praseodymium outside of China.

Hastings holds 100% interest in the most significant deposits within the overall project, and 70% interest in additional deposits that will be developed at a later date, all held under Mining Leases. Numerous prospects have been identified warranting detailed exploration to further extend the life of the project.

Brockman Project

The Brockman deposit, near Halls Creek in Western Australia, contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources, estimated using the guidelines of JORC Code (2012 Edition).

The Company is also progressing a Mining Lease application over the Brockman Rare Earths and Rare Metals Project.

Hastings aims to capitalise on the strong demand for critical rare earths created by the expanding demand for new technology products.

