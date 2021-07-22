Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
Galaxy Resources Limited advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company’s platform : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2021 The announcement can be viewed at: SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited View original content
Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) ( Company ) advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company’s platform (ASX):
- Quarterly Activities Report – June 2021
The announcement can be viewed at:
https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy
SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/22/c3502.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia