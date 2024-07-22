- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
date 2024-07-22
Warriedar Resources Investor Update
This presentation prepared by Warriedar Resources Limited (“Warriedar” or “the Company”), include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, and “guidance”, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.
Resource Growth at Ricciardo
- Drilling to expand the Ricciardo deposit (currently 476koz), focused on high-grade mineable ounces ….diamond drilling now
- Drilling to expand deposits along the 25km ‘Golden Corridor’ (haul road connected, all on ML’s, currently 736koz), eg Windinne Well & M1Discovery of High-Grade Greenfield Ounces
- Drill testing of greenfield targets / deposits along the main shear (70km strike, underexplored with shallow irregular drilling)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is an advanced gold and copper exploration company backed by a highly skilled team of experts, Warriedar maintains an incredibly strong and stable portfolio of gold assets in both Western Australia and Nevada. Between its three projects – Golden Range, Fields Find and Big Springs – it currently holds more than 2 million ounces of high-grade gold resources with blue-sky potential for growth, and a robust pipeline of high-quality drill targets. Warriedar is well-funded for its planned 2024 drill programs focused on rapidly building its gold resources.
Two of its brownfield projects – Golden Range and Fields Find – are located in Western Australia's Murchison Province, widely known as an active mining and exploration region. Both projects are situated on previously mined and underexplored land, and surrounded by successful, operating gold and base metal mines. Golden Range hosts approximately 950,000 oz gold resource and an existing 800 ktpa processing plant and associated infrastructure (placed on care and maintenance during 2019 by its previous owner). To the east of Golden Range is the Fields Find project, which contains significant levels of gold, copper and nickel.
Warriedar’s Big Springs gold project in Nevada, USA, is adjacent to First Majestic Silver’s Jerritt Canyon gold mine complex, an operating mine with a production history of over 10 Moz gold. Big Springs has an existing resource base of approximately 1 Moz gold within a granted mining licence, surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometers of prime exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar also prides itself on the expertise and experience of its leadership team, driving the company towards successfully achieving its goals and increasing shareholder value. Geophysicist Dr. Amanda Buckingham serves on Warriedar's board of directors, bringing three decades of experience to her role. Mark Connelly, Warriedar’s non-executive chairman, is a financial and commercial executive with extensive experience in the resource industry. Dianmin Chen, a seasoned mining engineer, completes the complementary skill set of the board.
Company Highlights
- Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration company with a portfolio of assets well-positioned to take advantage of the positive gold market.
- Two of the company's three projects are located in the Murchison Province of Western Australia.
- Golden Range, a 945,000-oz gold project with on-site infrastructure that includes an 800-ktpa plant.
- Fields Find, which hosts the historic Warriedar copper mine.
- The company also maintains a 1.01-million-ounce gold project in Nevada, USA, known as Big Springs.
- All three projects are underexplored, with significant resource potential.
- Warriedar is backed by a highly skilled team with decades of experience and leadership in mining and exploration.
- The company is expected to have a steady newsflow through 2024, with a well-funded drilling plan aimed at rapidly expanding its gold resource.
Key Projects
Golden Range
Situated in the middle of Western Australia's highly active Murchison exploration and mining province, the Golden Range project is strategically positioned between several major operating mines and advanced exploration projects. Together with the nearby Fields Find project, it represents a belt-scale opportunity, covering a combined area of 813 square kilometres.
A brownfields project with considerable past exploration and development, Golden Range hosts a gold resource of 945,000 ounces along a dominant central shear corridor. Existing on-site infrastructure includes an 800-ktpa oxide processing plant, which was placed on care and maintenance by the project's previous owner in 2019. This provides Warriedar with an accelerated, low-capital-intensity pathway to future gold production pending the success of an ongoing exploration program.
Project Highlights:
- Prime Location: Golden Range is bordered by multiple existing mines and deposits, each serving as a valuable analogue to the resources it may potentially contain. These include: Deflector Copper-Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR); Rothsay Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources; Mt. Magnet. owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS); Mt Gibson, owned by Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM); and Golden Grove Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine, owned by 29Metals (ASX:29M).
- Untapped Potential: Historical drilling at Golden Range was largely focused on shallow oxide gold in proximity to the existing mill, with an average drill depth of 42 metres. Historical pits on-site range in depth from 20 to 80 metres, with an average depth of 60 metres. This leaves substantial exploration upside for primary gold discoveries both below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar undertook an aggressive exploration program in 2023, which included drilling as well as airborne and ground electromagnetic (EM) surveying at both Golden Range and Fields Find. A total of ~ 36,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was completed, resulting in the extension of 5 of the 5 gold Resources drilled (all in Mining Leases) and the advancement of several key Prospects. Importantly, the 2023 work highlighted where the 2024 focus should be – along the main mineralized shear within a 25 km long trend called the Golden Corridor. This trend already hosts 736 koz Au across 6 deposits and 16 historic pits. Results from 2023 and early 2024 included:
- Ricciardo (RDRC019): 32 m @ 3.59 g/t gold from 148 m (ended in mineralization)
- Ricciardo (RDRC020): 6 m @ 4.69 g/t gold from 142 m
- Ricciardo (RDRC002): 7 m @ 4.48 g/t from 251 m
- Ricciardo (RDRC031): 11 m @ 3.43 g/t gold from 149 m
- Windinne Well (WORC056): 4 m @ 5.17 g/t from 52 m
- Austin (AURC086): 20 m @ 1.98 g/t gold, 7.2 g/t silver, 844 ppm lead from 160 m
- Rothschild (BRRC083): 18 m @ 2.43 g/t gold from 191 m
- Mugs Luck (MLRC209): 8 m @ 2.28 g/t gold from 72 m
The Ricciardo deposit, an existing 476-koz resource in the middle of the Golden Corridor along the main shear. Assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit confirmed the presence of high-grade shoots below existing oxide open pits and demonstrated the excellent exploration potential for further discoveries at Ricciardo
- Current MRE: The current mineral resource estimate for Golden Range is 945 koz contained within 19,429 kt at 1.5 g/t gold:
- 20 koz contained within 282 kt at 2.2 g/t gold measured.
- 441 koz contained within 8,887 kt at 1.5 g/t gold indicated.
- 485 koz contained within 10,080 kt at 1.5 g/t gold inferred.
- Exploration Roadmap: Warriedar has a clear line of sight on pursuing substantial resource growth and exploration success for its Western Australia projects. The focus during 2024 will be drilling for quality gold ounces to grow existing resources along the Golden Corridor, and drilling for new discoveries along the 70 km shear (ground all held by Warriedar).
Fields Find
The Fields Find Project and the location of key prospects.
Located just to the east of Golden Range, Fields Find is most notable for its highly irregular geology. Due to an intrusive complex within the greenstone sequence, the area is known to contain elevated levels of nickel, copper and gold. Although the brownfields project has been the site of previous exploration, the focus was exclusively on gold with one notable exception.
At Fields Find's southwest corner stands the historic Warriedar copper mine, which is located at the end of Warriedar's target zone, known as the Warriedar Corridor. It is also worth noting that the Murchison Province is generally known to be rich in copper with both the Golden Grove and Deflector copper mines in geological proximity.
Project Highlights:
- Copper Region: The Murchison province is known for its rich copper resource. Fields Find also encompasses the Warriedar Corridor.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar carried out a decent exploration program during 2023 which included drilling, airborne and ground-based EM surveying, at Fields Find. Results include:
- At the Rothschild gold deposit: the main gold lode along the entire strike length of the deposit was extended at depth by 150 m. Assay results included: 18 m @ 2.43 g/t gold from 191 m (BRRC083), 11 m @ 3.39 g/t gold from 197 m (BRRC081).
- New 2023 airborne electromagnetic (AEM) data covering a substantial part of the tenure which was previously un-flown. Follow-up ground EM identified several well constrained priority 1 targets, ready for drilling. Many of these are located with the layered mafic-ultramafic intrusion (the Fields Find Intrusive Complex).
- Drilling at Fields Find West confirmed a multi-phase porphyry intrusive system hosting polymetallic mineralisation comprising gold, copper, molybdenum and silver. At the Mopoke Prospect within this porphyry system, assay results returned 4 m @ 5.00 g/t gold from 92 m (MOR005).
Big Springs
Located in the prolific Nevada Gold Trend, the Big Springs Gold Project stands adjacent to First Majestic Silver's (TSE:FR) Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine Complex, which has a production history of more than 10 Moz gold. The project itself has an existing resource base of roughly 1 Moz gold and is surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometres of exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar is currently collecting the necessary geoscience data to optimise its drill targets while also advancing its exploration permitting. It plans to recommence its drilling program upon approval of expanded permits, with a suitable partner.
The company believes the tenement package offers enormous untapped potential for growth in existing gold resources.
Project Highlights:
- Current MRE: The mineral resource estimate for Big Springs is 1,014 koz contained within 15,490 kt at 2 g/t gold:
- 129 koz contained within 860 kt at 4.7 g/t gold measured
- 428 koz contained within 6,000 kt at 2.2 g/t gold indicated
- 459 koz contained within 8,630 kt at 1.7 g/t gold inferred
Management Team
Mark Connelly - Non-executive Chairman
Mark Connelly is a seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience in management leadership and board roles. His direct operational and capital markets experience spans many jurisdictions including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.
Connelly’s North American operating and development experience includes several years based in the U.S. working for Newmont Mining, one of the world’s leading gold mining companies. This included extensive exposure to and knowledge of Newmont’s flagship Nevada gold operations.
Connelly also has an outstanding track record of shareholder value growth and realisation, particularly over the last decade. This includes the development and eventual sale of Papillon Resources for approximately US$570 million and the US$597 million consolidation of Endeavour Mining with Adamus Resources.
Amanda Buckinghamn - Managing Director and CEO
Dr. Amanda Buckingham is a geophysicist who has been involved in mineral exploration for 30 years. She co-founded award-winning and industry-leading geophysical consulting firm Fathom Geophysics in late 2007, based in both Australia and the United States.
Buckingham has extensive exploration experience globally. Her early career involved work as a geoscientist and project manager at majors such as Rio Tinto, listed juniors in both Canada and Australia and several years consulting at SRK.
She also co-founded Cygnus Metals (ASX:CY5) and Desert Minerals (ASX:DM1). She is currently a director of several private companies and a research fellow at the University of Western Australia.
Dianmin Chen - Non-executive Director
Dr. Dianmin Chen is a mining engineer with more than 35 years of experience in metal mining. He has held a wide range of roles in the mining industry including technical, production and management positions in Australia, China and Canada.
Chen held executive roles with Sino Gold (general manager), Citic Pacific Mining (chief operating officer), CaNickel (executive director and CEO) and Norton Goldfields (managing director and CEO) and served as a non-executive director for several publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada, including Kalgoorlie Mining, Bullabulling Gold Mines, Sherwin Iron, Norton Goldfields, NKWE Platinum and CuDeco. He is currently a non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1).
Chen holds a Bachelor of Engineering in mining, a PhD in mining geomechanics and a WA First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency.
Stuart Burvill - GM Corporate/General Counsel
Stuart Burvill is a legal, commercial and compliance manager and civil and structural engineer with over 30 years of experience in mining, petroleum, energy, shipbuilding, defence and civil infrastructure development including rail, roads, bridges and tunnels.
Burvill has extensive experience in M&A, corporate and project finance, capital raising, ownership and funding structuring, joint ventures, construction contracts and disputes, corporate governance and administration and enterprise risk management. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons), Bachelor of Laws, MBA and Grad Dip in Applied Corporate Governance.
Graeme Morissey - Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Morissey joins Warriedar from previous director-level roles in the audit divisions of global accounting firms EY, KPMG and Grant Thornton. He has over 15 years of direct experience in servicing clients within the mining exploration and development sector. This includes specific expertise extending across compliance with Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Department of Mines regulation.
Morissey has also consulted directly with CFOs within the Australian mining sector, which has included optimisation of internal reporting processes on performance, cash flow forecasting, and adherence to budgets. He is a chartered accountant and a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Morissey holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Canada.
David Palumbo - Company Secretary
David Palumbo from Mining Corporate is a chartered accountant and graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors with over 14 years of experience across company secretarial, corporate advisory and the financial management and reporting of ASX-listed companies. He currently acts as company secretary for a number of ASX-listed companies and serves on the board of Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) and Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU).
Steve McMillin - Exploration Manager (Nevada)
Steve McMillin is a highly experienced and well-respected exploration geologist. He has over 35 years of practical mineral exploration experience in the United States, with particular expertise in Carlin-style gold projects in Nevada.
Before joining Warriedar Resources, McMillin was at Jerritt Canyon Gold for seven years, including as chief mine geologist. The producing Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine is located only 20 kilometres away from Big Springs along the same mineralisation trend. During his time there, he led underground near-mine exploration and resource development, helping to discover 12 new economic deposits and develop several.
Prior to 2016, McMillin was chief mine geologist at Fire Creek with Klondex, senior exploration geologist with Midway Gold at the Spring Valley and Pan-Goldrock deposits, senior mine geologist at Jerritt Canyon with AngloGold and Queenstake Resources and project geologist with Newmont Exploration in Nevada.
He is a certified professional geologist with American Institute of Professional Geologists, and member of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Society of Economic Geologists.
Thomas Dwight - Exploration Manager (Western Australia)
Thomas Dwight has worked in mineral exploration for several years across Australia and within multiple commodities. He has previously focused on Western Australia gold exploration, including the development of the Tampia Hill Resource with Explaurum Operations, but also has experience in porphyry copper mineralisation managing exploration for Duke Exploration in Queensland.
During his time in the industry, his focus has been exploration, project development and database management. Dwight holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours from the University of Otago, majoring in geology/earth science.
Peng Sha - Chief Geologist
Peng Sha is a geologist with more than 12 years experience in the exploration and evaluation of copper, gold, lead, zinc, silver, rare earth and lithium mining and exploration projects. He has extensive expertise working with several different deposit types across prospective mining jurisdictions, including Australia, Serbia, China and Latin America.
Sha held senior geologist roles in Global Ore Discovery, Ballarat Gold Mine and AuKing Mining. He was also the exploration manager for Zijin Mining Serbia, where he led the exploration team in the development of annual greenfield and brownfield exploration programmes for world-class porphyry, high and low sulphidation epithermal gold and copper deposits and VMS lead-zinc-silver deposits.
Sha holds a Master of Applied Science, Geology and an Honours Degree in Economic Geology (first class) from James Cook University. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and AusIMM.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Remaining nine (9) assay results from Phase 1 2024 RC drilling at Ricciardo returned significant intervals of high-grade gold mineralisation, including:
- 8m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 166m (RDRC041), including
- 3m @ 22.38 g/t Au from 167m
- 8m @ 2.63 g/t Au from 160m (RDRC034)
- 4m @ 14.49 g/t Au from 188m (RDRC039), ending in mineralisation
- 12m @ 1.91 g/t Au from 74m (RDRC040), ending in mineralisation
- 8m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 166m (RDRC041), including
- Diamond drilling program, for 29 holes and approximately 2,500m, commenced at Ricciardo and M1. Results returned after the June quarter end for the first twelve (12) diamond tails (for 770m) intersected significant gold mineralisation, including:
- 19m @ 4.94 g/t Au from 188m (RDRC039 DD) (includes contiguous final RC result of 4m @ 14.49 g/t from 188m)
- 8.9m @ 8.93 g/t Au from 156m (M1RC191 DD), including
- 2m @ 23.83 g/t from 158m
- 12m @ 6.98 g/t Au from 110m (RDRC040 DD), including
- 3m @ 22.12 g/t Au from 112m
- 16m @ 2.30 g/t Au from 243m (RDRC055 DD), including
- 6m @ 3.13 g/t Au from 252m
- 17m @ 2.38 g/t Au from 264m (RDRC055 DD) including
- m @ 4.03 g/t Au from 273m
- Results to date at Ricciardo substantially increased the known extent of the high-grade shoots beneath the historic Silverstone and Ardmore pits; confirm the presence of a (new) high-grade shoot below the Eastern Creek pit; and expand the mineralised deposit area below the Silverstone and Silverstone South area.
- Results for the first Resource infill diamond hole at M1 returned significantly higher grade than expected, confirming the high-grade extension potential at this deposit.
- Phase 2 2024 RC drilling program at Ricciardo and M1, for 25 holes and approximately 5,024m is complete. A large proportion of these RC meters are ‘pre-collars’ for the diamond tails.
- The diamond drilling program, the first at Ricciardo and M1 in over 10 years, is still ongoing and expected to be completed by mid-August.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Asset Sale Agreement pertaining to the acquisition of non-core tenements E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets) terminated, with the date for satisfaction of required conditions precedent passing.
- Cash of A$3.6 million as at 30 June 2024 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects (the Projects) are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (refer Figure 1). The total consolidated land package of the Projects is 788 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was 350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 15.2 Mt at 1.7 g/t Au for 816 koz contained gold (of which 412 koz at 1.7 g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Diamond Drilling Program Expanded and High-Grade M1 Intercept Returned
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Drilling activities along the ‘Golden Corridor’ progressing well; current Reverse Circulation (RC) program complete (28 holes for 5,024m) and diamond tails program expanded to 2,500m (approx. 1,900m complete across 19 holes).
- Represents the first diamond drilling undertaken at the 2.3km-long Ricciardo deposit, and the nearby M1 deposit, by any operator in ten years.
- Assay results for the first diamond hole at M1 (infill focus) were significantly higher grade than expected:
- 8.9m @ 8.93 g/t Au from 156m, incl. 2m @ 23.83 g/t from 158.3m
- M1 offers clear high-grade extension potential, which is planned to be a focus of further drilling in H2 2024.
- Diamond holes drilled beneath the Silverstone Central pit (Ricciardo), in an area with no historical drilling, returned:
- 7m @ 2.59 g/t Au from 229m, incl. 1m @ 10.81 g/t Au from 233.7m
- 4.6m @ 1.20 g/t Au from 235m
- Extensional RC drilling under the Eastern Creek pit (Ricciardo) returned:
- 7m @ 2.54 g/t Au from 170m, incl. 1m @ 7.48 g/t from 172m
- 9m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 180m
- Ricciardo and M1 both sit in the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Diamond drilling set to be completed in mid-August, with all assays expected by mid-September and update of the Ricciardo MRE targeted for Q4 2024.
- Further growth-focussed drilling of the ‘Golden Corridor’ planned for H2 2024.
The results reported in this release are for a further eight (8) of the diamond holes and the first nine (9) of the RC holes drilled in the current program (representing all outstanding results received to date). Results for the first four (4) diamond holes were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX release dated 3 July 2024). The new results continue to demonstrate the outstanding Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) growth potential that exists at Ricciardo, M1, and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend.
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects. Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown. The location of the Ricciardo deposit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range is annotated.
M1 deposit
The M1 deposit is located 7km north of the Ricciardo deposit, and right alongside the existing processing plant (refer Figure 2); within the 25km long Golden Corridor trend.
Initial results have been returned from diamond tails drilled at the M1 deposit, with significant intersections returned in both holes. The holes were planned to test the existing MRE model,
Figure 2: The Golden Corridor within the Golden Range Project. The M1 deposit is located 7km north of the Ricciardo deposit. The image on the LEFT is gravity over shaded residual magnetic RTP.
potential parallel lodes and gaps within the MRE area. This drilling represents the first time this deposit has been revisited and drilled since 2013.
Hole M1RC191 was drilled in the centre of the modelled resource area and returned significantly higher grade than expected (refer Figure 3). This is an excellent result and aids Warriedar in the larger goal of building high-priority MRE areas for rapid development.
Click here for the full ASX Release
First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and release the first results from diamond drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Next phase of drilling activities progressing strongly at Ricciardo and M1.
- Approximately 5,030m RC (29 holes) and 1,420m diamond drilling (16 holes) completed to date.
- The first diamond drilling undertaken at the 2.3km long Ricciardo deposit by any operator in ten years.
- Assay results returned for the first four (4) diamond tails (255m) of the program at Ricciardo have seen all holes intersect significant gold intervals, including:
- 19m @ 4.94 g/t Au from 188m (RDRC039 DD) * includes contiguous final RC result of 4m @ 14.49 g/t from 188m
- 12m @ 6.98 g/t Au from 110m (RDRC040 DD) inc. 3m @ 22.12 g/t Au from 112m
- 16m @ 2.30 g/t Au from 243m (RDRC055 DD) inc. 6m @ 3.13 g/t Au from 252m
- 17m @ 2.38 g/t Au from 264m (RDRC055 DD) inc. 8m @ 4.03 g/t Au from 273m
- Delivers further high-grade extensional success to existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) model below the Silverstone North pit (Holes 40, 55) and infill confidence to MRE below northern end of the Ardmore pit (Hole 39).
- These outcomes build on the growth in high-grade deposit margins delivered at Ricciardo from the significant RC program executed earlier this year.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- The ‘Golden Corridor’ is Warriedar’s key exploration focus in 2024.
This is the first diamond drill program at Ricciardo since 2014, when just three (3) diamond holes were drilled by the previous operator.
The results reported in this release are for four (4) (255m) of the 16 (1420m) diamond holes drilled to date. Approximately 2,200m of diamond drilling is planned as part of the current phase of combined RC and diamond drilling at Ricciardo and M1.
The results from these initial four diamond holes extend the high-grade shoot below the Silverstone North pit and infill a previous gap in the high-grade zone of the MRE below the northern part of the Ardmore pit (adding confidence and continuity to the MRE in this area).
These outcomes, while stemming from only a small part of the overall current phase of drilling, continues to demonstrate the outstanding MRE growth potential that exists at Ricciardo and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend.
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown. The location of the Ricciardo deposit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at the Golden Range Project is annotated
The Ricciardo gold system (within the Golden Range Project) spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. Ricciardo possesses a current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold.1 The oxide material at Ricciardo has been mined by previous operators.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Update on acquisition of Deferred Assets
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on the Deferred Assets arrangement announced to the ASX on 28 November 2022.
The Company acquired subsidiary DC Mines Pty Ltd (DC Mines) in February 20231 . DC Mines had acquired the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd (Minjar) in 2022. Under the 2022 Asset Sale Agreement between Minjar and DC Mines, completion of the acquisition of four tenements the subject of the acquisition (E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets)), was deferred pending the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent related to consents or approvals from third parties.
The date for satisfaction of the conditions precedent has now passed and the Asset Sale Agreement has been terminated with respect to the Deferred Assets.
The Deferred Assets included an existing JORC-compliant Mineral Resource of 4.0 Mt at 1.0 g/t Au for 129.8 koz Au (Mt Mulgine). The Company’s Mineral Resource table has been updated to reflect this change and is provided below.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“We are resolutely focussed on our strategy to rapidly build high-grade Mineral Resources within the ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range. This is a 25km long trend hosting 6 known gold deposits, 18 historic shallow open pits and an existing Mineral Resource of 736koz gold – and which comprises the great majority of the existing Mineral Resources defined at our Golden Range Project. Mt Mulgine does not form part of the Golden Corridor and was not a focus area for our growth drilling activities.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar InvestorHub
This announcement has been authorised for release by: Amanda Buckingham, Managing Director.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation
Description:
With a hugely untapped high-grade gold resource and compelling potential base metal discoveries, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is poised for a significant upside in its current market valuation, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research.
“Applying a peer-based EV/resource multiple approach, we derive the valuation of AU$0.09 in a base case scenario and AU$0.11 per share in a bull case scenario,” analyst Behzad Golmohammadi wrote in the report.
Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration company with an existing resource base of about 2 million ounces of gold between its projects in Western Australia (Golden Range and Fields Find) and Nevada, USA (Big Springs). The analyst report cites Warriedar’s successful exploration to date of Golden Range and Fields Find with highly encouraging results suggesting a potential for high-grade gold discoveries and a porphyry system hosting polymetallic mineralisation, including gold, copper, molybdenum and silver.
“Successful resource expansion from the upcoming aggressive drilling campaigns, enhanced by
positive metallurgy and new discovery potential could drive a substantial rerating, in our view,” Golmohammadi wrote.
The report also cited the current positive gold outlook that is expected to drive gold prices higher, adding to the upside potential of Warriedar Resources.
Report highlights include:
- Warriedar Resources holds a largely underexplored portfolio of high-grade gold assets, with significant base metals discovery potential, in tier 1 jurisdictions surrounded by existing gold deposits and producing mines.
- The company’s diverse exploration programmes in 2023 yielded encouraging results, highlighting the substantial inherent potential in Warriedar’s key projects.
- A positive gold outlook expected to drive gold prices higher
- Using a sum-of-the-parts-driven asset base comparable valuation methodology and a conservative resource estimates assumptions, East Coast Research’s valuation of Warriedar is at AU$0.09 per share in the base-case scenario and AU$0.11 per share in the bull-case scenario, representing a price/NAV of 0.41x, which offers ~150 percent upside probability for potential investors.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
A$2M Cash From Non-Core Asset Sale
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) advises that it has signed a binding agreement for the sale of its residual Golden Range camp assets to Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) for cash consideration of A$2 million.
There are no significant conditions precedent to completion of the transaction, which is due to take place on 5 August 2024.
Under the sale agreement, Warriedar retains the first right of refusal to repurchase the camp should Fenix seek to sell the camp assets to a third party upon the completion of iron ore production from Fenix’s proximate Shine Iron Ore Mine.
The agreement provides for Fenix to make rooms and messing in the camp available for Warriedar. Warriedar is also able to construct alternate camp accommodation should mining commence at Warriedar’s Golden Range Project while Fenix continues its iron ore mining activities at Shine.
Cash proceeds from the sale are set to contribute towards ongoing exploration drilling of Warriedar’s highly prospective 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Dr Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“The Golden Range camp is a fully established mining camp designed to support operational mining activity. Mining camps are costly to maintain and require regular maintenance and full-time staffing. This sale unlocks capital for Warriedar while also maintaining the operational support we require for our regional explorational activities. The transaction provides us with significant additional cash for value-adding exploration via the sale of a highly underutilised asset. It also avoids unnecessary duplicative camp construction, while providing an option for Warriedar to resume ownership of the facilities when we are in a position to fully utilise them. It really is a winning outcome for all parties.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
High-Grade Focus Delivers 2.48MOZ @ 4.79g/T – 47% Increase in Ounces and 91% in Grade
Aggressive drilling at the flagship Never Never Deposit and the new Pepper discovery outlines 1.87Moz @ 8.65g/t within 2km of the plant
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or the “Company”) (ASX: Spartan) is pleased to announce the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP”, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) completed for the Dalgaranga Gold Project, located on granted Mining Leases and within 2km of the 2.5Mtpa processing plant:
- 16.1Mt @ 4.79g/t gold for 2,482,200 ounces, comprising:
- 5.72Mt @ 8.07g/t gold for 1,485,200 ounces – Never Never Gold Deposit
- 1.78Mt @ 7.66g/t gold for 438,100 ounces – Pepper Gold Deposit
- 8.63Mt @ 2.01g/t gold for 558,900 ounces – “Other” Underground MRE
- 16.1Mt @ 4.79g/t gold for 2,482,200 ounces, comprising:
- Resource Classification breakdown for the updated Dalgaranga Gold Project MRE:
- 8.70Mt @ 4.98g/t gold for 1,392,800 ounces (56%) classified as Indicated;
- 7.44Mt @ 4.56g/t gold for 1,089,400 ounces (44%) classified as Inferred.
- Resource Classification breakdown for the Underground Never Never Gold Deposit MRE:
- 3.88Mt @ 8.74g/t gold for 1,091,200 ounces (76%) classified as Indicated;
- 1.08Mt @ 9.95g/t gold for 346,200 ounces (24%) classified as Inferred.
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Underground Pepper Gold Deposit:
- 1.78Mt @ 7.66g/t gold for 438,100 ounces (100%) classified as Inferred.
- Combined high-grade underground MRE for the Never Never and Pepper Gold Deposits:
- 6.75Mt @ 8.65g/t gold for 1,875,600 ounces (58%) classified as Indicated.
- The ounces per vertical metre (“ozpvm”) for the updated high-grade underground MRE has increased 24% to 2,284ozpvm, from 1,690ozpvm. Between 450mbsl and 650mbsl, through both Never Never and Pepper, the ozpvm averages 3,796ozpm.
- A focus on delineating higher grade underground Mineral Resources for the Four Pillars and West Winds gold prospects, as well as the nearby Sly Fox and Plymouth gold deposits has underpinned the “Other” Underground MRE of:
- 8.63Mt @ 2.01g/t gold for 558,900 ounces:
- Updated Spartan Group Mineral Resources for the Dalgaranga and Yalgoo (“Murchison”) and Glenburgh and Egerton (“Gascoyne”) Projects now stand at:
- 39.15Mt @ 2.62g/t gold for 3,302,000 ounces (61% or 2.01Moz Indicated)
Click here for the full ASX Release
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Summary:
Exploration / Growth
- High-grade assays from the 952koz Never Never Gold Deposit including the deepest-ever result from the Dalgaranga Project:
- 12.54m @ 14.32g/t gold from 570.91m, incl. 2.52m @ 67.49g/t (DGRC1430- DT)
- 13.75m @ 10.08g/t gold from 667.00m, incl. 3.00m @ 38.10g/t (DGRC1429- DT)
- 12.80m @ 8.13g/t gold from 603.00m, incl. 1.00m @ 96.47g/t (DGDH055)
- 10.50m @ 7.95g/t gold from 1,042.50m (DGDH064) – deepest “project” assay
- 11.60m @ 15.10g/t gold from 861.40m (DGDH068)
- 19.67m @ 19.43g/t gold from 765.33m, incl. 3.74m @ 62.98g/t (DGDH066)
- 10.14m @ 11.26g/t gold from 966.6m, incl. 0.77m @ 126.45g/t (DGDH064- W1)
- Assays from significant new high-grade gold discovery at the Pepper Prospect, immediately south of Never Never, including:
- 17.52m @ 15.86g/t gold from 522.0m, incl. 9.22m @ 27.89g/t (DGRC1432- DT)
- 11.28m @ 5.94g/t gold from 585.72m (DGDH069)
- 14.73m @ 11.42g/t gold from 553.73m, incl. 4.37m @ 36.80g/t (DGDH070)
- 17.67m @ 6.58g/t gold from 561.85m, incl. 7.53m @ 11.93g/t (DGDH069- W1)
- 25.24m @ 16.66g/t gold (uncut) from 616.41m (DGRC1431-DT-W1), incl:
- 5.21m @ 18.74g/t, 4.65m @ 52.46g/t and 5.44m @ 12.39g/t gold in three separate high grade sub-intervals within the overall high-grade drill intercept.
- 30.79m @ 12.12g/t gold from 647.67m, incl. 3.47m @ 92.19g/t (DGRC1431- DT)
- Further positive assays from West Winds and Sly Fox:
- 28.65m @ 4.25g/t gold from 458.00m, incl. 4.60m @ 18.30g/t (DGRC1446- DT)
- 23.60m @ 2.45g/t gold from 457.40m, incl. 7.00m @ 4.07g/t (DGRC1408-DT)
- 24.00m @ 1.58g/t gold from 250.00m, incl. 7.00m @ 3.24g/t (DGRC1436)
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimates for Never Never and Sly Fox, as well as maiden standalone MRE’s for the Four Pillars, West Winds and Pepper Gold Prospects due for imminent release.
- Development of the underground exploration drill drive awarded to Barminco with commencement in Q3 2024. Finalisation of approvals and support activities well in train. The decline will provide underground drill platforms to more effectively define existing deeper resources, explore for further high-grade targets and shoots, and provide critical underground infrastructure as Spartan develops its future mine plan.
Care and Maintenance (Dalgaranga)
- Mining and processing operations remained on care and maintenance, with scheduling of ongoing care and maintenance activities underway to maintain the process plant and associated site infrastructure.
Corporate
- Successful $80.0 million capital raising completed, comprising a $69.0 million Placement and Accelerated Institutional Entitlement Offer and an $11.0 million Retail Entitlement Offer.
- Mr Hansjoerg Plaggemars resigned as a Non-Executive Director, effective 30 June 2024.
- Mr David Coyne was re-appointed as an Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary, effective 1 August 2024.
- Total cash and listed company investments at 30 June 2024 of $93.8 million.
Spartan Managing Director and CEO, Mr Simon Lawson, commented:
“It’s been another huge quarter for Spartan, with a new high-grade gold discovery at the Pepper Prospect, further outstanding intercepts from across our existing deposits – including our deepest project assay to date from Never Never, which graded almost eight grams per tonne more than 1km down-hole – and a landmark $80 million capital raising that will enable us to substantially ramp-up exploration and development activities.
“Our drilling throughout the Quarter has continued to reinforce our ability to deliver high-grade ounces in front of Dalgaranga’s existing infrastructure.
“The new Pepper discovery has provided plenty of excitement for our geology team, delivering a new zone of high-grade Never Never-style mineralisation in between the existing Never Never and Four Pillars deposits, with the discovery hole returning an intercept of 17.52m grading 15.86g/t gold, including 9.22m grading 27.89g/t.
“Since first announcing the discovery in mid-April, we have had a drill rig continuously turning at Pepper, with the Company on-track to deliver a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the deposit as part of our scheduled mid-year Resource update for Dalgaranga. This Resource update will also include inaugural estimates for the Four Pillars and West Winds deposits, as well as updates for both Never Never and Sly Fox.
“All of the drill results reported during the Quarter were returned from steeply-dipping deposits along a single, 800m-long stratigraphic horizon, with planning now complete for the development of an exploration drill drive to provide underground drill platforms to better target this zone. We expect to be in a position to commence construction of this drill drive during the September Quarter, positioning the Company for plenty of exciting drilling in the second half of the year.
“Development of this drill drive, as well as our ongoing exploration and development programs, will be underpinned by the highly successful $80 million capital raising completed during the Quarter. This raising was well supported both by institutional and retail investors and I would like to sincerely thank all shareholders who participated.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Latest News
