Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources Investor Update

This presentation prepared by Warriedar Resources Limited (“Warriedar” or “the Company”), include forward looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, and “guidance”, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs.

Resource Growth at Ricciardo

  • Drilling to expand the Ricciardo deposit (currently 476koz), focused on high-grade mineable ounces ….diamond drilling now
  • Drilling to expand deposits along the 25km ‘Golden Corridor’ (haul road connected, all on ML’s, currently 736koz), eg Windinne Well & M1Discovery of High-Grade Greenfield Ounces
  • Drill testing of greenfield targets / deposits along the main shear (70km strike, underexplored with shallow irregular drilling)

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Warriedar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

WA8:AU
Warriedar Resources
Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources


Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Warriedar Resources

Diamond Drilling Program Expanded and High-Grade M1 Intercept Returned

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Warriedar Resources

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and release the first results from diamond drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Warriedar Resources

Update on acquisition of Deferred Assets

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on the Deferred Assets arrangement announced to the ASX on 28 November 2022.

The Company acquired subsidiary DC Mines Pty Ltd (DC Mines) in February 20231 . DC Mines had acquired the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd (Minjar) in 2022. Under the 2022 Asset Sale Agreement between Minjar and DC Mines, completion of the acquisition of four tenements the subject of the acquisition (E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets)), was deferred pending the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent related to consents or approvals from third parties.

Warriedar Resources

Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation

Description:

With a hugely untapped high-grade gold resource and compelling potential base metal discoveries, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is poised for a significant upside in its current market valuation, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research.

Brightstar Resources

Further High-Grade Gold Results Received from Cork Tree Well Geotechnical Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce the second round of non- priority assay results from sixteen Geotechnical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These sixteen holes were part of a broader 20-hole diamond drilling program2 designed for metallurgical and geotechnical purposes.

Warriedar Resources

A$2M Cash From Non-Core Asset Sale

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) advises that it has signed a binding agreement for the sale of its residual Golden Range camp assets to Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) for cash consideration of A$2 million.

Spartan Resources

High-Grade Focus Delivers 2.48MOZ @ 4.79g/T – 47% Increase in Ounces and 91% in Grade

Aggressive drilling at the flagship Never Never Deposit and the new Pepper discovery outlines 1.87Moz @ 8.65g/t within 2km of the plant

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or the “Company”) (ASX: Spartan) is pleased to announce the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP”, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Gold in a mine cart.

Kula Gold Launches Drill Program at Past-producing Mount Palmer Gold Mine

Kula Gold (ASX:KGD) announced the start of a reverse-circulation drill program at its recently acquired Mount Palmer gold mine asset in the Southern Cross Goldfields last Wednesday (July 17).

“The historic Mt Palmer Gold Mine (formerly known as the Yellowdine Mine) was last commercially mined in 1944 down to the 6th Level (160 meters) at 15.9 grams per tonne,” the company shared in a press release.

The site historically produced approximately 158,000 ounces of gold at 15.9 grams per tonne prior to its closure in 1944. The onset of the Second World War and subsequent mine flooding left the site closed.

Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources: Game-changing Gold Exploration at Prolific Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa


Spartan Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Warriedar Resources
Vital Receives Final Drill Results from Tardiff Including 1.8m at 8% TREO from 6.7m

Entitlement Offer Closes and JMEI Credits Granted

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 30 June 2024

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

