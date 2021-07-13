Australia

Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

July 13th, 2021

Galaxy Resources Limited advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company’s platform : June 2021 Quarterly Conference Call Notification regarding unquoted securities – GXY Change in directors interest notice – MR The announcement can be viewed at: SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited View original content

