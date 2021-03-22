Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) ( Company ) advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company’s platform (ASX):
- Alita legal proceedings settled
The announcement can be viewed at:
https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy
