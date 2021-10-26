‘Bonanza’ Gold From Newly Discovered Vein at Elizabeth
Tempus Resources Ltd is pleased to announce ‘bonanza’ grade gold assay results from the newly discovered Blue Vein from drill-hole EZ-21-12 with 33.7 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 metre from 117.8 metres and 26.4 gt gold over 0.5m from 130.7 metres . Drill holes being reported in this release are EZ-21-09, EZ-21-10, EZ-21-11, EZ-21-12, EZ-21-13, and EZ-21-14 from the ongoing 2021 drilling program at its Elizabeth …
Tempus Resources Ltd (” Tempus ” or the ” Company “) (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce ‘bonanza’ grade gold assay results from the newly discovered Blue Vein from drill-hole EZ-21-12 with 33.7 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 metre from 117.8 metres and 26.4 gt gold over 0.5m from 130.7 metres . Drill holes being reported in this release are EZ-21-09, EZ-21-10, EZ-21-11, EZ-21-12, EZ-21-13, and EZ-21-14 from the ongoing 2021 drilling program at its Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern BC, Canada
HIGHLIGHTS
- The newly discovered vein to the northwest of SW Vein, now named the “Blue Vein”, initially intersected by drill hole EZ-21-12 has now been extended with five additional intersections over an initial strike length of 380m with indicated vein structural widths ranging from 0.5 to 2.0 metres
- Assays for Blue Vein discovery drill-hole, EZ-21-12, which include a ‘bonanza’ grade intersection, report:
- 33.7 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 metre from 117.8 metres;
- 26.4 g/t gold over 0.5m from 130.7 metres; and
- 8.4 g/t gold over 0.5m from 163.9 metres
- 26 drill-holes (for 7,280 metres) now completed so far at Elizabeth in 2021 with multiple assays pending:
- Assays for first 14 holes have been received (12 from SW Vein, 2 from new Blue Vein)
- Another 12 holes are at the lab, including assays submitted as far back as August
- Diamond drilling continues to demonstrate the SW Vein and the Blue Vein extend down dip and along strike -all extensional holes drilled appear to intersect quartz veining
Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented “It is exciting to see the newly discovered Blue Vein develop along strike parallel to the SW vein with 6 drill intersections to date. Initial results show strong grades of up to 33.7 grams gold per tonne with widths of over 1 metre and an initial strike length of 380 metres.”
Tempus discovered the new Blue Vein with drill hole EZ-21-12 with the intersection of visible gold in the drill core, as announced on 27 September 2021. The Blue Vein is located approximately 150 metres to the northwest, and parallel, to the SW Vein (See Figure 1). This previously unknown vein has now been intersected by 6 drill-holes (EZ-21-09, EZ-21-12, EZ-21-24, EZ-21-25, EZ-21-26, EZ-21-27) demonstrating an initial strike length of 380 metres (see Figure 2). The assay results from Blue Vein intersections in drill holes EZ-21-12 and EZ-21-09 and reported in this release. The Blue Vein remains open at depth and along strike.
EZ-21-09, approximately 380 metres north of EZ-21-12 drill hole intersected the Blue Vein at 58.6m down hole near the upper contact of the ultramafic/diorite. A 0.5m quartz vein returned anomalous values in gold, silver, arsenic, and mercury.
Drill holes EZ-21-10 and EZ-21-11 intersected similar alteration associated with the Blue Vein in hole EZ-21-12 however the alignment of the drill hole was slightly above the ultramafic/diorite contact and did not show any appreciable quartz veining as ultramafic rocks at Elizabeth are not favourable host rocks for mineralization.
All reported drill holes also intersected the SW Vein at depth and were successful in identifying the SW Vein/structure with anomalous gold, silver, arsenic, mercury and antimony. The results are indicative of mesothermal/orogenic mineralisation and are consistent with the high-grade gold zones from previously reported drill-holes EZ-20-06 (5.0m at 61.3g/t gold from 116.5m, including 1.5m at 186.0g/t gold from 118.0m) and EZ-21-04 (4.0m at 31.2g/t gold from 122.0m, including 1.5m at 52.1g/t gold from 123.0m and 0.5m at 72.0g/t gold from 124.0m).
Highlights from the assay results of the six drill holes reported in this announcement are shown below (See Significant Interval Table in Appendix 1 for details). Note, the results for each hole include intercepts of the Blue Vein, SW Vein and other veins as indicated.
- Drill Hole EZ-21-12:
- 33.7 g/t gold over 1.0 m from 117.8m (Blue Vein) and
- 26.4 g/t gold over 0.5m from 130.7m (Blue Vein) and
- 8.4 g/t gold over 0.5m from163.9m (Blue Vein) and
- 1.2 g.t gold over 2.1 m from 344.9m (SW Vein)
- Drill Hole EZ-21-09:
- 0.3 g/t gold over 0.5m from 130.7m (Blue Vein), and
- 2.6 g/t gold over 2.0m from 270.9m (SW Vein)
- Drill Hole EZ-21-10:
- 4.0 g/t gold over 0.5m from 223.00m (7 Vein)
Tempus technical staff continue to be encouraged by the consistent and continuous nature of the SW Vein structure and the Blue Vein structure as it continues at depth and along strike.
The Elizabeth Gold Project is the flagship project for Tempus and is located in the Bralorne – Pioneer Gold District of southern British Columbia. The 115km2 project is a relatively underexplored high-grade mesothermal gold project with mineralisation presenting itself in vein sets which range in true width from 1 m to 6.5 metres. The high-grade quartz veins encountered in the drilling at Elizabeth show close geological similarities to the Bralorne-Pioneer mesothermal vein system (approximately 30km away), which was mined to a depth of approximately 2,000 metres and produced more than 4 million ounces of gold over a period of more than 70 years (from approximately 1900 to 1971).
The overall exploration drilling strategy for the Elizabeth Project is focused on increasing the size and confidence level of the historic inferred resource of approximately 206,139 ounces of contained gold (522,843 tonnes @ 12.26 g/t Au – SRK 2009). Apart from a few infill drill holes intended to convert inferred resources to indicated, the majority of the drill holes completed and planned by Tempus intersected gold vein structures outside of the 2009 resource block model.
To date, Tempus has completed approximately 9,300 metres of drilling (of the total announced Phase 1 drill program of 12,000 metres) since the program started in November 2020. In total, Tempus has completed 37 diamond drill-holes at Elizabeth (11 holes completed in 2020, 26 holes completed in 2021 to date). Drill collar information can be seen in Appendix 1, Table 1. There are currently 12 drill holes pending assay results.
Figure 1 – The Elizabeth Project – Plan map of drilling
Figure 2 – Elizabeth Project – Long-section of the Blue Vein
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
Appendix 1
Table 1:Drill Hole Collar Table
|
UTM
|
UTM
|Hole ID
|
Target
|
Easting (NAD83
|
Northing (NAD83
|
Elevation (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Z10)
|
Z10)
|EZ-21-01
|
SW Vein
|
531203
|
5653771
|
2400
|
102
|
121
|
-52
|EZ-21-02
|
SW Vein
|
531203
|
5653771
|
2400
|
132
|
146
|
-55
|EZ-21-03
|
SW Vein
|
531203
|
5653771
|
2400
|
111
|
158
|
-47
|EZ-21-04
|
SW Vein
|
531203
|
5653771
|
2400
|
135
|
168
|
-58
|EZ-21-05
|
SW Vein
|
531078
|
5653776
|
2400
|
561
|
123
|
-48
|EZ-21-06
|
SW Vein
|
531078
|
5653776
|
2400
|
226
|
110
|
-55
|EZ-21-07
|
SW Vein
|
531203
|
5653771
|
2400
|
126
|
115
|
-75
|EZ-21-07b
|
SW Vein
|
531203
|
5653771
|
2400
|
123
|
115
|
-75
|EZ-21-08
|
SW Vein
|
531195
|
5653839
|
2427
|
231
|
115
|
-68
|EZ-21-09
|
SW Vein
|
531200
|
5654020
|
2330
|
360
|
120
|
-48
|EZ-21-10
|
SW Vein
|
530953
|
5653772
|
2390
|
354
|
127
|
-50
|EZ-21-11
|
SW Vein
|
530953
|
5653772
|
2390
|
381
|
136
|
-50
|EZ-21-12
|
SW Vein
|
530953
|
5653772
|
2390
|
375
|
125
|
-45
|EZ-21-13
|
SW Vein
|
530919
|
5653596
|
2300
|
261
|
94
|
-45
|EZ-21-14
|
SW Vein
|
530919
|
5653596
|
2300
|
261
|
108
|
-55
|EZ-21-15
|
SW Vein
|
530919
|
5653596
|
2300
|
330
|
100
|
-55
|EZ-21-16
|
SW Vein
|
530919
|
5653596
|
2300
|
330
|
83
|
-48.5
|EZ-21-17
|
SW Vein
|
530919
|
5653596
|
2300
|
414
|
98
|
-63
|EZ-21-18
|
SW Vein
|
530919
|
5653596
|
2300
|
351
|
128.5
|
-63
|EZ-21-19
|
SW Vein
|
530953
|
5653772
|
2390
|
417
|
129
|
-58
|EZ-21-20
|
SW Vein
|
530849
|
5653432
|
2260
|
300
|
129
|
-45
|EZ-21-21
|
East Veins
|
531695
|
5653463
|
2120
|
329
|
90
|
-45
|EZ-21-22
|
SW Vein
|
531195
|
5653839
|
2427
|
188
|
75
|
-45
|EZ-21-23
|
SW Vein
|
531695
|
5653463
|
2120
|
165
|
91
|
-45
|EZ-21-24
|
Blue Vein
|
530953
|
5653772
|
2390
|
219
|
84
|
-54
|EZ-21-25
|
Blue Vein
|
530953
|
5653772
|
2390
|
201
|
105
|
-58
|EZ-21-26
|
Blue Vein
|
530953
|
5653772
|
2390
|
198
|
95
|
-45
|EZ-21-27
|
Blue Vein
|
530953
|
5653772
|
2390
|
ongoing
|
150
|
-60
Table 2: Significant Interval Table
|
Hole ID
|From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
True Thickness (m)
|
Gold Grade (g/t Au)
|
MET Screen Grade (g/t Au)
|
Vein
|
EZ-21-01
|
94.00
|
96.60
|
2.60
|
2.21
|
4.60
|
5.12
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
83.50
|
84.00
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
20.50
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-02
|
102.40
|
109.00
|
6.60
|
5.61
|
8.40
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
105.40
|
106.50
|
1.10
|
0.93
|
46.30
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-03
|
88.60
|
95.00
|
6.40
|
5.44
|
7.22
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
89.30
|
91.90
|
2.60
|
2.21
|
11.80
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
90.00
|
91.30
|
1.30
|
1.11
|
19.80
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
34.70
|
35.20
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
3.15
|
pending
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-04
|
122.00
|
126.00
|
4.00
|
3.40
|
31.20
|
34.40
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
123.00
|
124.50
|
1.50
|
1.28
|
52.10
|
68.30
|
SW Vein
|
including
|
124.00
|
124.50
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
72.00
|
87.30
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-05
|
134.00
|
135.00
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
1.38
|
Not performed
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
217.55
|
218.25
|
0.70
|
0.59
|
1.74
|
1.67
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
256.00
|
256.50
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
1.03
|
0.89
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
554.85
|
555.35
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
0.24
|
Not performed
|
West Vein
|
EZ-21-06
|
134.50
|
136.00
|
1.50
|
1.28
|
1.10
|
1.71
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
245.00
|
246.00
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
2.05
|
2.45
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-07
|
Hole lost
|
EZ-21-07B
|
40.10
|
41.10
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
4.88
|
Not performed
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
51.50
|
52.20
|
0.70
|
0.60
|
9.06
|
Not performed
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
160.00
|
165.75
|
5.75
|
4.89
|
0.53
|
0.70
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-08
|
196.25
|
202.40
|
6.15
|
5.23
|
0.65
|
0.66
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
226.60
|
227.10
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
1.54
|
1.85
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-09
|
58.60
|
59.10
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
0.31
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
270.90
|
272.90
|
2.00
|
1.70
|
2.56
|
Not performed
|
SW Vein
|
and
|
355.88
|
357.00
|
1.12
|
0.95
|
0.85
|
Not performed
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-10
|
223.00
|
223.50
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
4.04
|
Not performed
|
7 Vein
|
and
|
347.70
|
349.20
|
1.50
|
1.28
|
0.22
|
0.21
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-11
|
326.90
|
327.40
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
0.55
|
0.44
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-12
|
117.80
|
118.80
|
1.00
|
0.85
|
47.6
|
33.7
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
130.70
|
131.20
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
26.4
|
Not performed
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
163.90
|
164.40
|
0.50
|
0.43
|
5.50
|
8.41
|
Blue Vein
|
and
|
344.90
|
347.00
|
2.10
|
1.79
|
0.78
|
1.22
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-13
|
230.70
|
232.60
|
1.90
|
1.62
|
0.76
|
0.71
|
SW Vein
|
EZ-21-14
|
224.00
|
224.90
|
0.90
|
0.77
|
1.63
|
1.15
|
SW Vein
*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.
