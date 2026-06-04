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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 04, 2026 07:46AM PST
Shares rose to a five-day high of C$0.28 on Monday (June 1), following the investment update.
Dilok / Adobe Stock
Shares of MCFARLANE LAKE MINING (CSE:MLM,OTCQB:MLMLF) rose 25.64 percent this week, after the Canadian junior secured a US$4.86 million private placement led by well-known mining investor Michael Gentile.
Gentile is taking the bulk of the non-brokered placement, subscribing for US$4.57 million, while mining executive Pierre Beaudoin will cover the remainder.
Each unit, priced at roughly US$0.09, includes one common share and one warrant, exercisable at US$0.12 for three years. Upon closing, Gentile will hold a 19.67 percent stake in the company on a partially diluted basis.
According to the firm, the capital injection will pay down outstanding debentures and further fund its exploration at the Juby project by covering the general working capital.
“We are very pleased to welcome Michael Gentile and Pierre Beaudoin as strategic investors. Their experience in the mining sector and track record of supporting high-quality exploration and development companies aligns well with our vision for McFarlane Lake,” CEO Mark Trevisiol said in a recent press release.
Trevisiol added that the financing shores up the company’s balance sheet beyond its immediate operational needs.
Gentile’s entry follows a recent series of drill results at the Juby project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Ontario, Canada. On May 19, the company reported it had extended the gold mineralized envelope at the property’s Golden Lake deposit to 750 meters along strike.
Recent drilling intercepted wide bands of lower-grade mineralization.Step-out drilling 1,100 meters to the northwest also hit mineralization, expanding the active drill pattern to 1.6 kilometers.
Gentile pointed to these project fundamentals as the driver for the investment.
“McFarlane Lake ticks all the boxes I look for in a mining project: size, scale, infrastructure, grade and compelling exploration upside all in a proven Tier 1 jurisdiction and trading at only a $60M market cap,” Mr. Gentile said.
McFarlane has completed roughly 7,500 meters of its planned 13,000-meter drill program. The company is using the expanded drill data to model a revised resource estimate.
“Our strategy remains on track: releasing an updated resource statement in June and continuing to ready our site for a bulk sample of mineralization in 2027,” Trevisiol said.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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