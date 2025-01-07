- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Trudeau Resigns, Canadian and US Markets React
North American markets saw fluctuations as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the end of a nine year run.
Canadian markets showed mixed reactions following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed lower on Monday (January 6), while the Canadian dollar gained strength against the US dollar, reflecting diverging investor sentiment.
The index dropped by 142.14 points to settle at 24,995.93, marking a 0.57 percent decline from its starting point for the day. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar rose to 69.7 cents US, reaching a near three week high.
Overall, the market’s performance was uneven across sectors. Eight of the 10 major sectors on the TSX experienced declines, with consumer staples seeing the most significant drop at 1.6 percent.
Gold wrapped up the day at the US$2,640 per ounce level, while copper futures climbed to US$4.16 per pound.
Energy stocks gained modestly, reflecting higher oil prices earlier in the day. West Texas Intermediate crude futures ultimately ended Monday at the US$73.50 per barrel level, while Brent crude finished around US$76.20 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the technology sector showed resilience, buoyed by the absence of further developments on the Canadian capital gains tax proposal introduced last year. The proposed tax changes, criticized by parts of the business community, remain stalled due to Trudeau’s resignation and the subsequent suspension of parliamentary activities.
South of the border, US markets demonstrated mixed results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) dipped by 25.57 points, closing at 42,706.56, while the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) gained 32.91 points to end at 5,975.38. The Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) rose by 243.3 points, driven by gains in large-cap technology stocks.
Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) announcement of an US$80 billion investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure contributed to the Nasdaq’s rise, boosting semiconductor companies, including NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).
Trudeau resignation a result of "political infighting"
Trudeau’s decision to step down comes amid mounting pressure from within his party and declining public approval ahead of a Canadian federal election, which will be held later this year.
"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," he said during a press conference on Monday.
Trudeau confirmed that he will remain in office until the Liberal Party selects a new leader. Parliament will be suspended until March 24, pending the leadership transition.
The news places Canada’s political landscape in limbo. While some analysts view the prospect of a Conservative-led government as a catalyst for more business-friendly policies, others see the interim period as a source of risk.
"The (expected) change in government could usher in a policy agenda that stimulates economic growth," Ian Chong, portfolio manager at First Avenue Investment Counsel, told Reuters.
Sachit Mehra, president of the Liberal Party, confirmed that the party’s board of directors will convene this week to outline the leadership selection process. "Liberals across the country are immensely grateful to Justin Trudeau for more than a decade of leadership to our Party and the country,” he said in a statement.
Trudeau was elected to head the party in 2013 and won the role of prime minister in 2015. His leadership has spanned nine years, during which his government prioritized climate policy, social programs and pandemic response measures.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Glencore's Teck Coal Acquisition Gets Conditional Green Light from Canadian Government ›
- Canada Slaps 100 Percent Tariff on Chinese EVs, Aligning with US and EU Trade Restrictions ›
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector
Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.