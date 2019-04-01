Zinc

Titan Mining Announces Empire State Mine Drill Results

- April 1st, 2019

Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI,OTC Pink:TNMCF) has released an update for its Empire State Mine (ESM) exploration program, which included drill results from four near-mine mineralized zones.

As stated in the press release:

Significant mineralized intercepts include:

  • New Fold:

    • 38.0 feet assaying 16.0 percent zinc
      • Including 9.9 feet assaying 33.4 percent zinc
    • 24.8 feet assaying 11.8 percent zinc
      • Including 4.9 feet assaying 39.0 percent zinc
    • 32.8 feet assaying 9.5 percent zinc
      • Including 10.7 feet assaying 21.0 percent zinc
    • 13.4 feet assaying 21.5 percent zinc
    • 28.5 feet assaying 17.2 percent zinc
      • Including 9.1 feet assaying 28.3 percent zinc

  • #2D and #1D:

    • 84.5 feet assaying 7.5 percent zinc (#2D)
      • Including 35.0 feet assaying 10.3 percent zinc
    • 8.2 feet assaying 9.9 percent zinc (#1D)

  • NE Fowler:

    • 27.3 feet assaying 5.7 percent zinc

      • Including 4.7 feet assaying 13.8 percent zinc

    • 12.7 feet assaying 6.4 percent zinc

Scott Burkett, Vice President, Exploration, commented:

“The surface and underground exploration drilling programs continue to expand the mineralized zones at ESM. The drilling results indicate that the mineralized zones being targeted have grown in size and remain open along strike. Continued drilling is expected to increase the mineral resources and add to the mine life at ESM.”

