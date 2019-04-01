Titan Mining Announces Empire State Mine Drill Results

Titan Mining Corporation has released an update for its Empire State Mine exploration program, which included drill results from four near-mine mineralized zones.









Titan Mining Corporation (TSX:TI,OTC Pink:TNMCF) has released an update for its Empire State Mine (ESM) exploration program, which included drill results from four near-mine mineralized zones.

As stated in the press release:

Significant mineralized intercepts include:

New Fold: 38.0 feet assaying 16.0 percent zinc Including 9.9 feet assaying 33.4 percent zinc 24.8 feet assaying 11.8 percent zinc Including 4.9 feet assaying 39.0 percent zinc 32.8 feet assaying 9.5 percent zinc Including 10.7 feet assaying 21.0 percent zinc 13.4 feet assaying 21.5 percent zinc 28.5 feet assaying 17.2 percent zinc Including 9.1 feet assaying 28.3 percent zinc

#2D and #1D: 84.5 feet assaying 7.5 percent zinc (#2D) Including 35.0 feet assaying 10.3 percent zinc 8.2 feet assaying 9.9 percent zinc (#1D)

NE Fowler: 27.3 feet assaying 5.7 percent zinc Including 4.7 feet assaying 13.8 percent zinc 12.7 feet assaying 6.4 percent zinc



Scott Burkett, Vice President, Exploration, commented:

“The surface and underground exploration drilling programs continue to expand the mineralized zones at ESM. The drilling results indicate that the mineralized zones being targeted have grown in size and remain open along strike. Continued drilling is expected to increase the mineral resources and add to the mine life at ESM.”

