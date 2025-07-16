Empire Metals Limited Announces Team Expansion & Bulk Met Testing Commences

- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE), the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce several strategic technical appointments and partnerships that strengthen the in-house project development team and support the advancement of the Pitfield Titanium Project ("Pitfield" or the "Project") in Western Australia.
These appointments coincide with the commencement of bulk-scale metallurgical testing, a critical step in progressing Pitfield toward commercial development.
Highlights
- Strategic Appointments to Accelerate Development
Empire has appointed Mr. Alan Rubio as Study Manager and Mr. Pocholo Aviso as Hydro-metallurgist. These appointments are aligned with the Company's objective to evaluate mining scenarios, optimise product development, assess commercial process flowsheet options and progress the Project toward a feasibility study.
- Mr. Alan Rubio, an engineer and seasoned Study and Project Manager with over 28 years' experience working within the resources sector developing and evaluating mining projects, will lead the assessment of mining, infrastructure and oversee key economic studies to deliver a robust project development plan.
- Mr. Pocholo Aviso, an experienced hydro-metallurgist with a background in the TiO₂ pigment industry (including roles at Tronox and BHP's Kwinana Nickel Refinery), will manage the titanium product development programme, focusing on product optimisation, process flowsheet designs and evaluating market pathways.
- Partnership with Strategic Metallurgy Pty Ltd:
Empire has also partnered with Strategic Metallurgy, a highly respected, Perth-based metallurgical consultancy. The firm will provide oversight of the metallurgical testwork programme and technical guidance to the Company's internal metallurgists and process design engineers, helping transition from bench-scale process development to pilot-scale testing.
- Bulk-Scale Testwork:
The Company has commenced bulk metallurgical testwork that will produce significant quantities of mineral concentrate to support large-scale beneficiation testing and, for the first time, enable the supply of bulk product samples to prospective end users. In addition, this testwork will provide critical technical information for the development of a commercial process flowsheet.
These key appointments advance the Company toward confirming project economics and assessing mine design, process flowsheets and product options-critical steps in the development pathway to commercial mine production.
Commenting on the announcement, Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:
"I am delighted to welcome Alan and Pocholo to our team. Their technical expertise will be invaluable as we move toward defining the economic potential and product strategy for Pitfield. Building a strong in-house team has been key to our progress so far, and these appointments mark an important next step.
"We are also very pleased to be working with Strategic Metallurgy, whose reputation and experience in process development will significantly strengthen our metallurgical programme. The timing is ideal, with large-scale metallurgical testing now underway, including ore scrubbing and spiral gravity separation, using bulk samples collected earlier this year."
Process Development Update
A large-scale metallurgical testwork programme, involving mineral separation techniques that require bulk feed samples, between approximately 0.5 to 1.5 tonnes each, has commenced using the material collected from the February 2025 Air Core drilling. The programme includes ore scrubbing, desliming and gravity spiral testwork. Alternative gravity separation unit processes, such as jigs and up-current classifiers, are also being evaluated.
Flotation testwork is also being carried out on the fines fraction, separated in the desliming step. As part of this programme, bulk mineral concentrates will be produced for downstream processing, testing both hydrometallurgical and product finishing flowsheet concepts. This will allow a consistent, common mineral concentrate stream to be assessed across the range of flowsheet options that are being considered downstream of the mineral separation step.
Figure 1. Photos of bulk testwork programme showing clockwise from bottom left: deslimed feed sample, wet scrubber unit, and gravity spirals .
This bulk testwork programme will produce significant volumes of concentrates which will feed into beneficiation testwork and result in larger product samples which can be delivered to potential end users for assessment for the first time.
In addition, this programme is designed to assess different types of process equipment and analyse a variety of flowsheet options, resulting in technical information necessary for developing a commercial process flowsheet.
About Strategic Metallurgy
Strategic Metallurgy Pty Ltd, established in 2010, is a metallurgical consulting company whose business model is to work with mining companies to develop their metallurgical strategy and ensure that it fits into their overall business plan. With a proven track record of providing expert consulting, process development, testwork management, feasibilities and strategic reviews Strategic Metallurgy has the extensive hands-on experience that Empire requires to progress the Pitfield Project through the metallurgical testing, process modelling, flowsheet design stages to pilot plant design and operation.
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is ranked as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world according to the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index published in 2023, and has mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines (refer Figure 2).
Figure 2. Pitfield Project Location showing the Mid-West Region Infrastructure and Services.
Competent Person Statement
The scientific and technical information in this report that relates to process metallurgy is based on information reviewed by Ms Narelle Marriott, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Ms Marriott is a member of the AusIMM and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Ms. Marriott consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
The technical information in this report that relates to the geology and exploration of the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr. Faragher is a member of the AusIMM and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk
About Empire Metals Limited
Empire Metals is an AIM-listed and OTCQB-traded exploration and resource development company (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the in-situ mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO₂) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ bedded TiO₂ mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.
An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the in-situ weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.
The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.
Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.
The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.
*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. See RNS dated 12 June 2024 for full details.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
08 May
Empire Metals
Investor Insight
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is unlocking one of the world’s largest and purest titanium deposits at its flagship Pitfield project in Western Australia. With growing global demand, a looming supply deficit, and near-term development milestones, Empire offers a compelling investment opportunity in the critical minerals space.
Overview
Empire Metals (OTCQB:EPMLF, AIM:EEE) is an Australian focused exploration and resource development company rapidly gaining international attention for its discovery and rapid development of what is believed to be the world’s largest titanium deposit.
The company is focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Pitfield project, located in Western Australia, a tier 1 mining jurisdiction. With a dominant landholding of more than 1,000 sq km, and a titanium mineral system that spans 40 km in strike length, Pitfield is emerging as a district-scale “giant” discovery with the potential to reshape the global titanium supply landscape.Empire’s strategic focus on titanium comes at a pivotal time. Titanium is officially recognized as a critical mineral by both the European Union and the United States, owing to its essential role in aerospace, defense, medical technologies, clean energy and high-performance industrial applications. Global demand for titanium dioxide — the most widely used form of titanium — is surging due to its unmatched properties as a pigment and as a feedstock for titanium metal. Titanium supply chains are also increasingly being constrained by geopolitical risks, mine depletion and environmental challenges associated with traditional production. More than 60 percent of the global supply chain is currently concentrated in a handful of countries, notably China and Russia, creating significant vulnerabilities for Western markets.
Titanium has been designated as a critical mineral in both the EU and the US.
Against this backdrop, Empire Metals offers investors a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to a strategically vital metal through a large-scale, high-grade and clean titanium discovery. Unlike many traditional titanium sources, Pitfield's mineralization is exceptionally pure — free from detrimental amounts of uranium, thorium, chromium and other contaminants — making it ideally suited for premium, high-purity end markets. Furthermore, the mineralized zone is near-surface and laterally extensive, allowing for low-strip and scalable bulk mining with conventional processing technologies.
With more than 22,000 meters of drilling already completed and only a fraction of the mineral system tested, Empire is aggressively advancing Pitfield towards a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, targeted for H2-2025. Alongside this work, the company is also undertaking bulk sampling and metallurgical processing to advance flowsheet design and optimize product specifications. It is also engaging with industry players to assess product suitability for premium pigment and titanium sponge markets. Empire is planning to finalize, during the current calendar year, a mining study to evaluate the potential for a low-cost strip mining approach, utilizing continuous mining techniques.
The company is supported by a seasoned leadership team with deep expertise in exploration, resource development, mining, metallurgy and capital markets — ensuring that strategic decisions are guided by both technical excellence and a strong track record of value creation.
Company Highlights
- The flagship Pitfield project is the world’s largest known titanium discovery. It’s a district-scale “giant” titanium mineral system, characterised by high-grade, high-purity titanium mineralisation exhibiting exceptional continuity.
- Titanium is in a global supply deficit and recognized as a critical mineral by the EU and US.
- Drill intercepts at Pitfield include up to 202 meters at 6.32 percent titanium dioxide (TiO2) from surface, confirming vast scale and grade.
- Empire Metals operates in one of the world’s most secure, mining-friendly jurisdictions: Western Australia.
- The company is led by an experienced, agile team, with proven expertise in exploration, mine development, and value creation across multiple commodities.
- With a number of key development catalysts planned for 2025, including a maiden resource estimate, bulk sampling for scale-up of metallurgical testwork, and product optimisation, Empire remains significantly undervalued relative to its peers.
Key Projects
Pitfield Project – A World-Class Titanium Discovery
Located in Western Australia, the Pitfield project is Empire Metals’ flagship asset and represents one of the most exciting titanium discoveries globally. Spanning an area of approximately 1,042 sq km, the project has revealed a colossal mineral system measuring 40 km in length and up to 8 km in width, with geophysical indications of mineralization extending to at least a depth of 5 km.
Pitfield’s prime location in Western Australia
Extensive drilling across the project has intercepted thick, laterally continuous zones of high-grade titanium dioxide mineralization, highlighting the system’s enormous scale and consistency.
The titanium at Pitfield occurs predominantly in the minerals anatase and rutile within a weathered, in-situ cap that begins at surface. These minerals are exceptionally pure, often exceeding 90 percent titanium dioxide. They are free from harmful amounts of contaminants like uranium, thorium, chromium and phosphorus — qualities that are likely to make the deposit uniquely suitable for premium, high-purity titanium applications in aerospace, defense and clean technologies.
Pitfield is strategically located near the town of Three Springs, approximately 150 km southeast of the port city of Geraldton. The project benefits from direct access to essential infrastructure, including sealed highways, rail lines and an available water supply. This connectivity significantly enhances development potential by reducing logistics costs and simplifying future project build-out. Moreover, the Western Australian government actively supports critical mineral development, and Empire is operating within a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction known for streamlined permitting and investment security.
Empire has completed more than 22,000 meters of drilling, confirming standout titanium dioxide (TiO2) results such as 154 meters at 6.76 percent TiO2, 148 meters at 6.49 percent TiO2, and 150 meters at 6.44 percent TiO2. Notably, mineralization remains open at depth in all tested zones, and to date, only around 5 percent of the interpreted system has been drilled. This underscores the immense upside potential for resource expansion.The project’s development advantages are equally compelling: the mineralization is near-surface and amenable to simple, bulk mining methods with conventional processing. Its location in a tier-one mining jurisdiction offers access to infrastructure, a skilled workforce and strong regulatory support.
The Pitfield project presents a scalable processing pathway. Photo shows a gravity flotation test in process (left) and a close-up of a flotation test (right)
Pitfield is advancing toward a maiden JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate, expected by H2-2025. The project is already being recognized as a potential cornerstone asset in the global titanium supply chain.
Other Projects
In addition to Pitfield, Empire Metals maintains a portfolio of early-stage exploration assets offering optionality and exposure to other strategic and precious metals. Empire holds interests in two Western Australian projects — the Walton and Eclipse gold projects — both situated in historically productive mineral belts. While these assets are not the current focus, they contribute exploration upside and optionality within the company’s broader strategy.
Board and Management Team
Neil O’Brien - Non-executive Chairman
Neil O’Brien is the former SVP exploration and new business development at Lundin
Mining, until he retired in 2018. He has an extensive global mining career as a PhD economic geologist, exploration leader and board executive.
Shaun Bunn - Managing Director
Shaun Bunn is a metallurgist based in Perth, Western Australia, with expertise in international exploration, mining, processing and development. He has a successful track record managing mining projects through all stages of development.
Greg Kuenzel - Finance Director
Based in London, Greg Kuenzel is a chartered accountant, and corporate finance and financial management expert. He has extensive experience working with resources-focused AIM listed companies.
Peter Damouni - Non-executive Director
With more than 20 years of corporate and finance experience focused in the natural resources sector, Peter Damouni holds executive and director roles in TSXV and LSE listed companies where he has played key roles in significantly enhancing shareholder value.
Phil Brumit - Non-executive Director
Phil Brumit is a veteran mining engineer and operations expert, delivering major global operations. His previous roles include international leadership positions at Freeport-McMoRan, Lundin Mining and Newmont Corporation.
Narelle Marriott - Process Development Manager
Narelle Marriott is a former BHP senior process engineer. Most recently, she was the general manager for process development for Hastings Technology Metals.
Andrew Faragher - Exploration Manager
Andrew Faragher is a former Rio Tinto exploration manager with more than 25 years of experience working across multiple commodities.
Arabella Burwell - Corporate Development
Arabella Burwell is a former Senior Director Corporate Development at NASDAQ-listed GoDaddy and a Partner, Capital Raising and Strategic Partnerships, at Hannam & Partners in London and South Africa.
Carrie Pritchard – Environmental Manager
Carrie brings over 20 years of international experience in environmental management, project development, regulatory approvals, and impact assessment. Her expertise spans mine closure and reclamation, stakeholder engagement, and the remediation of contaminated sites. She has led projects across Australia (Western Australia and Victoria) and New Zealand and has also contributed to initiatives in Malawi and Greenland.
David Parker – Commercial Manager
David Parker brings over 20 years of experience in equity capital markets, with a strong focus on the mining, industrial, and technology sectors. He has held senior roles as director and company secretary for several ASX-listed companies, providing strategic leadership and commercial oversight across diverse corporate environments.
Advancing a game-changing, globally significant titanium project in Western Australia.
07 July
Empire Metals Limited Announces Completion of MRE Drilling Campaign
Completion of Major Drilling Campaign Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource EstimateEmpire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its largest drilling campaign to date at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). This programme focussed on high-grade titanium mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect and is designed to underpin the Company's maiden JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').
Highlights
- 180 drill holes completed at the Thomas prospect, comprising:
- 140 Air Core ('AC') drill holes for a total of 6,360 metres;
- 40 Reverse Circulation ('RC') drill holes for a total of 3,776 metres;
- Total metres drilled: 10,136
- Drilling was conducted on a systematic 400m by 200m grid covering over 1,352 hectares and was designed to support the initial MRE as well as providing key data for economic evaluation studies.
- The Thomas Prospect was selected as the basis for the maiden MRE due to the extensive, thick and high-grade titanium mineralisation hosted within the broad, in-situ weathered zone.
- This campaign marks a major milestone in the development of Pitfield, laying the foundation for a globally significant MRE and enabling the identification of near-surface, high grade zones to support the development of mine planning and ore scheduling as part of upcoming economic evaluation studies.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said: "We are very pleased to have completed this important drilling campaign on time, on budget and without safety incident. With drilling now complete, our focus turns to resource modelling and progressing Pitfield towards its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, which is a key milestone as we look to bring this globally significant titanium project to commercialisation, maintaining the ambitious development schedule we have delivered over the past two years."
MRE Drilling Programme
With the completion of the current drill campaign, the largest undertaken by the Company to date, total drilling at Pitfield has now surpassed 32,000m across 382 holes, providing a robust foundation for geological modelling, resource definition (refer Figure 1) and initial economic evaluation work.
Since commencing the maiden drilling campaign at Pitfield on 27 March 2023 Empire has completed 382 drill holes for a total 32,265 metres comprising:
- 17 Diamond drill holes for 2,704 m
- 140 RC drill holes for 18,764 m
- 225 AC drill holes for 10,797 m.
Figure 1. Grey-scale magnetics overlain by airborne gravity data showing RC, AC and diamond drillhole collar locations and JORC Exploration Target areas.
May-June 2025 Campaign
The location and spacing of the current RC and AC drillholes were designed, with the input of mineral resource consultants Snowden-Optiro, to provide the necessary drill assay data density to allow the preparation of an MRE at the Thomas Prospect.
The completed drill campaign consisted of 140 AC drillholes, on a 400 x 200m drillhole-spaced grid with an average forecast depth of 45.4m, for a total of 6,360 metres, and 40 RC drillholes within the AC drilling grid, to an average depth of 94.4m, for a total of 3,776 metres. The overall drillhole grid extends 5.2km by 2.6km and totals an area of 1,352 hectares (refer Figure 2).
Figure 2. RC and AC drill hole collar locations within the Thomas Prospect priority area.
During the campaign all drill holes were subsampled on a 2m interval, resulting in over 5,000 drill samples being collected, logged by our on-site team of geologists and then prepared for shipment to Intertek's Perth based analytical laboratory. As of the end of June all drill hole and QA/QC samples have been delivered to Intertek for geochemical analysis and assaying.
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is ranked as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world according to the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index published in 2023, and has mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 2).
Figure 2. Pitfield Project Location showing theMid-West Region Infrastructure and Services
Competent Person Statement
The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk
12 June
Empire Metals Limited Announces Warrant Exercise
Empire Metals Limited ("Empire" or "the Company") (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it has received notification from SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, Nominated Adviser and Broker to the Company, of the exercise of a warrant over 70,000 new ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.06 per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holder for an aggregate cash value of £4,200. The Company has also received notification from Shard Capital Stockbrokers, Broker to the Company, of the exercise of a warrant over 689,988 new ordinary shares of no-par value in the share capital of the Company (the 'New Ordinary Shares') at a price of £0.105 per share. Accordingly, the Company has today issued the New Ordinary Shares to the warrant holder for an aggregate cash value of £72,448.74.
Application for Admission
Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 18 June 2025.
Following Admission of the new shares as described above, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 690,393,221 ordinary shares of no-par value. 690,393,221 represents the total number of voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk
09 June
Empire Metals Limited Announces Exceptional High-Purity TiO2 Product Achieved
Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the results from its most recent titanium dioxide ("TiO2") product development testwork programme, carried out on mineral flotation concentrates produced from the in-situ mineralised weathered cap that extends across the giant Pitfield Project ('Pitfield'), located in Western Australia.
Highlights
- A very high-purity TiO2 product, assaying at 99.25% TiO2 has been achieved through conventional beneficiation, leaching and refining processes.
- The TiO2 product contains non-detectable, or extremely low levels of deleterious impurities and is expected to be suitable for high-quality titanium sponge metal or high-grade titanium dioxide pigment production.
- Bulk samples collected from the weathered cap (announced 17 February 2025) have been delivered to the metallurgical laboratory and these will be utilised to produce multiple, finished product samples for marketing purposes.
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said: "We have achieved an extraordinary outcome from our most recent product development testwork, which has delivered an exceptional high-grade, high-purity TiO2 product that should be ideal for either titanium sponge metal or high-quality TiO2 pigment production.
"It is remarkable that our technical team has so rapidly produced a high-purity TiO₂ product. We believe this not only highlights the effectiveness of our processing approach but also underscores the potential value of our product. Metallurgical testing and process optimisation continues, and with the availability of the 70 tonnes of bulk sample collected in February we will now be able to significantly scale up the testwork and produce a variety of final product samples to share with prospective downstream end-users."
Product Development Testwork
An acid bake-water leach process using sulphuric acid was applied, with parameters similar to that tested during the initial product development test programme (announced 10 March 2025). The TiO2 product purification and product finishing stages were tested at ALS Metallurgy laboratories, located in Perth, Western Australia. All assays were conducted at ALS Metallurgy by their in-house metallurgy-specific assay lab.
The most recent product development metallurgical test work was undertaken on flotation concentrates recovered from the near surface, highly weathered in-situ saprolitic zone. Diamond drill core collected from two holes, DD24TOM004 and DD24TOM005, formed the feed composite (refer Figure 1). The composite sample was passed through a wet scrubber to break up the clays and attrition the ore prior to desliming the resulting slurry over a 38µm screen. The coarse material was fed to a gravity test circuit and the finer fraction (-38µm) was processed via froth flotation. The rougher (first stage) flotation concentrate generated from multiple, repetitive flotation tests were then blended to form the feedstock for a subsequent acid leach stage (refer Figure 2).
Two subsamples of flotation concentrate were leached under the following different conditions:
1. Direct acid bake followed by hot water leach
2. Dilute acid pre-leach followed by direct acid bake and hot water leach.
For both tests iron filings were added to the hot water wash phase to reduce the iron in the ferric (Fe3+) state to the ferrous (Fe2+) state, thus removing the iron from the solution. In this acid leach stage the titanium is recovered from the mineral concentrates into the liquor as titanyl sulphate (TiSO4) and the residue solids and liquor are then separated after the water leach step, using filtration, with the liquor moving forward for purification and product finishing testwork.
The next step in the purification process is the hydrolysis stage, which involves the heating of the liquor, thus breaking down the titanyl sulphate and resulting in the production of hydrated TiO2 and the recovery of H2SO4. This step was carried out in two stages without seed TiO2 material, an improvement from previous work. The solution was heated to 106 degrees C and held at temperature whilst being stirred for 2 hours. The resulting slurry was then centrifuged to separate the liquor from the precipitated solids. Finally, as part of the product finishing stage, the hydrated TiO2 was separated from the liquor using a centrifuge, and the solids were then calcined to remove water and produce a high-purity TiO2 compound (see figure 3).
The final chemical analysis of the TiO2 product indicates a very high purity of 99.25% TiO2 by mass with non-detectable or extremely low amounts of deleterious impurities (see table 1).
Figure 1. Saprolite composite sample before scrubbing/attritioning.
Figure 2. Flotation test on the saprolite composite slimes fraction
Table 1. Finished Product Analysis
Product Analysis (XRF)
% by mass
TiO2
99.25
Al
0.16
Ca
0.01
Fe
0.09
La
<0.01
Nd
0.01
Pb
0.004
P
0.23
Si
0.03
Th
<0.001
U
<0.001
V
0.01
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheatbelt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is ranked as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world according to the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index published in 2023, and has mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 4).
Figure 4. Pitfield Project Location showing theMid-West Region Infrastructure and Services.
Competent Person Statement
The scientific and technical information in this report that relates to process metallurgy is based on information reviewed by Ms Narelle Marriott, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Ms Marriott is a member of the AusIMM and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Ms. Marriott consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
The technical information in this report that relates to the geology and exploration of the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr. Faragher is a member of the AusIMM and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk
02 June
Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign Targeting Maiden MRE
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE), the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded exploration and development company,is pleased to announce the commencement of a major drilling campaign at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). This programme will target high-grade titanium mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect, with the objective of delivering a maiden JORC Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').
Highlights
- A total of 164 drill holes planned:
- 124 Air Core ('AC') drillholes for approximately 6,700 metres, and
- 40 Reverse Circulation ('RC') drillholes for approximately 4,000 metres,
- totalling 10,700 metres of drilling.
- The Thomas Prospect was selected for the maiden MRE due to the extensive, thick and high-grade titanium mineralisation hosted within the broad, in-situ weathered zone.
- This programme, the largest at Pitfield to date, will cover over 11 square kilometres and aims to deliver a globally significant MRE.
- Notable intercepts within the in-situ weathered cap from previous drilling at Thomas include:
- 51m @ 7.88% TiO₂ from surface (AC25TOM039)
- 57m @ 7.48% TiO₂ from surface (AC25TOM040)
- 52m @ 7.43% TiO₂ from surface (AC25TOM042)
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"We are pleased to commence this important drilling campaign at Pitfield, focused on delivering our maiden MRE from the Thomas Prospect.The Thomas Prospect contains broad, continuous, high-grade zones of high-purity titanium dioxide mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap: confirmed by assay results from the February 2025 AC drill campaign, averaging 6.20% TiO₂ over an average depth of 54m (announced 28 April 2025).
"This fully funded campaign, scheduled to run over the next four to five weeks, is the largest undertaken to date at Pitfield. With 164 holes planned over an 11 square kilometre area and to an average depth of 65 metres, this work is designed to deliver a globally significant Mineral Resource Estimate."
MRE Drilling Programme
The location and spacing of the planned AC drillholes have been designed, with the input of mineral resource consultants Snowden-Optiro, to provide the necessary drill assay data density to allow the preparation of an MRE at the Thomas Prospect. The programme consists of 124 AC drillholes, on a 400 x 200m drillhole-spaced grid with an average forecast depth of 54.1m, for a total of 6,700 metres, and 40 RC drillholes within the AC drilling grid, to a depth of 100m, for a total of 4,000 metres. The overall drillhole grid extends 5.2km by 2.2km and totals an area of 11.4 sq km (refer Figure 1).
The drilling is targeting the near surface, highly weathered zones within the Thomas Prospect; drilling has now commenced and will run over several weeks, with laboratory analysis scheduled for completion in August.
Figure 1. Planned Air Core drill hole collar locations within the Thomas Prospect priority area.
The near-surface, in-situ weathered cap at the Thomas Prospect contains a high percentage of the key titanium bearing minerals, primarily anatase and rutile. The drilling targets areas were selected on the basis of three key parameters: high-purity TiO2 mineral assemblage, high average TiO2 grades and significant depth of weathering (refer Table 1).
The AC and RC drillholes will be geologically logged and sub-sampled on 2m intervals and geochemically analysed; this data will provide the basis for geological modelling and for the development of the MRE at the Thomas Prospect.
Air core drilling has previously been utilised at Pitfield to drill-test the weathered cap and collect bulk metallurgical samples (announced 28 April 2025). It is a cost-effective and efficient drilling method that is commonly used for shallow exploration projects and the success of the previous campaign confirmed its suitability for the preparation of the MRE.
Table 1: Weathered Zone drill intercepts from the Thomas Prospect (previously released results) including high-grade intervals to be followed up by MRE drilling
Hole ID
Easting
Northing
Depth From (m)
Depth To (m)
EOH (m)
Weathered Interval (m)
Grade TiO2 (%)
RC24TOM021
373699
6724326
4
76
154
72
6.75
including
4
58
54
6.90
including
4
12
8
9.03
including
8
10
2
9.98
RC24TOM022
373329
6724796
0
54
154
54
7.02
including
4
12
8
8.54
RC24TOM023
373639
6724978
0
58
154
58
5.68
including
6
20
14
6.09
DD24TOM006
373947
6724741
0
46.5
70.5
46.5
5.94
including
4.5
45
40.5
6.10
including
10.5
22.5
12
6.95
AC25TOM021
373250
6724746
0
49
49
49
7.49
including
20
26
6
10.71
AC25TOM036
373358
6725089
2
54
54
52
7.21
AC25TOM039
373506
6724612
0
51
51
51
7.88
AC25TOM040
373599
6724639
0
57
57
57
7.48
including
6
22
16
10.00
AC25TOM041
373572
6724737
0
54
54
54
7.19
including
4
18
14
10.06
including
4
12
8
11.67
AC25TOM042
373546
6724823
0
52
52
52
7.43
including
4
16
12
10.17
including
4
12
8
11.32
The Pitfield Titanium Project
Located within the Mid-West region of Western Australia, near the northern wheat belt town of Three Springs, the Pitfield titanium project lies 313km north of Perth and 156km southeast of Geraldton, the Mid West region's capital and major port. Western Australia is ranked as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world according to the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index published in 2023, and has mining-friendly policies, stable government, transparency, and advanced technology expertise. Pitfield has existing connections to port (both road & rail), HV power substations, and is nearby to natural gas pipelines as well as a green energy hydrogen fuel hub, which is under planning and development (refer Figure 2).
Figure 2. Pitfield Project Location showing the Mid-West Region Infrastructure and Services
Competent Person Statement
The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk
22 May
Empire Metals Limited Announces £4.5m Subscription by Institutional Investors
£4.5 million Subscription by Institutional Investors, Advancing Development of the Pitfield Titanium Project
Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQB:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQB-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that is has raised £4.5 million by way of a subscription of 47,368,423 new ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at 9.5p (the 'Subscription Shares') to existing and new institutional shareholders (the 'Subscription').
Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said:"I am pleased to confirm the successful completion of this Subscription, which has increased participation from our institutional shareholders in Asia andAustralia. The Subscription was led by Asian Investment Management Services Ltd, an existing shareholder.
"The continued support from institutional investors highlights the scale and quality of the titanium discovery at Pitfield, and the opportunities that it brings. The additional funds strengthen our balance sheet, increasing our cash position to £7.1 million, and will be deployed to expand the planned drilling programme with the objective of establishing a globally significant Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE'); progress the bulk metallurgical testwork so as to deliver high-purity TiO2 product samples to end users; and bring forward the commencement of economic studies.
"With momentum building in 2025, Empire is in a strong position to advance Pitfield and capitalise on the global focus on critical minerals such as titanium."
Use of Funds
The proceeds of the Subscription, together with existing cash reserves of £2.6 million, will be primarily used to:
- Expand the Pitfield titanium mineral resource development drilling programme to define a globally significant MRE;
- Appoint additional metallurgical and engineering personnel to accelerate the development of the process flowsheet;
- Upscale the bulk metallurgical testwork to provide high-purity TiO2 product samples to potential end users; and
- Accelerate the commencement of mining studies, well ahead of schedule.
Laboratory testwork results to date have been encouraging and the use of conventional processing techniques has increased management's confidence that the process flowsheet can deliver high-value commercial end products. Development focus now has turned to optimising the various processing steps and commencing mine option studies. Proceeds from this equity placement fully fund the Company through these important, project development workstreams.
Application for Admission and Total Voting Rights
The Subscription Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 30 May 2025. As a result of the issue of the Subscription Shares as described above, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 689,633,233 ordinary shares of no-par value.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.empiremetals.com
14 July
Global Outcry Mounts Over Trump’s Tariff Blitz Ahead of Deadline
President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement of 30 percent tariffs on imports from the EU and Mexico has triggered immediate backlash from various stakeholders, with less than three weeks to go before the tariffs take effect on August 1.
The tariffs—part of a broader series of trade penalties that include duties on copper and new levies on Canada, Japan, South Korea, and Brazil—have drawn sharp criticism from some of the country's closest allies and trading partners.
In Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney responded forcefully to the 35 percent tariff on Canadian goods, defending his country’s record and accusing Trump of undermining years of bilateral cooperation.
Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) July 11, 2025
Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge…
“Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses,” Carney wrote on X. “We are building Canada strong.”
Canada's United Steelworkers union condemned the copper tariffs, which they say threaten thousands of Canadian jobs.
“This is yet another escalation in Trump’s trade war that puts Canadian jobs and entire industries at risk,” said USW National Director Marty Warren in a July 10 release.
“Canadian workers didn’t start this trade war, but they’re the ones paying the price,” Warren added.
The union also urged Ottawa to protect its domestic industry: “More than 3,000 of our union’s members work in Canada’s copper industry alone. We need immediate and decisive action to protect these workers.”
Across the Atlantic, the EU has not yet issued a formal response, but analysts say the move could derail the bloc’s ongoing negotiations with Washington.
“Trump’s strategy is to make outrageous demands, then bring them down, then make another push to win some last-minute concessions,” Mathieu Savary, Chief Strategist at BCA Research, told Reuters.
He also predicted that Europe may eventually settle for a 10 percent tariff—"something that the EU can actually handle."
The US move has also rattled Asia. South Korea’s Ministry of Trade said it would accelerate negotiations with the US following Trump’s threat of a 25 percent tariff.
The ministry said its goal is to “produce mutually beneficial results” and address trade imbalances.
Meanwhile, Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba convened a national task force, saying he “deeply regrets” the tariffs and that Tokyo would continue to protect its national interests.
In Africa, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa blasted Trump’s 30 percent tariff on South African exports, calling it unjustified.
“This reciprocal tariff is not based on an accurate representation of trade data,” Ramaphosa said, maintaining that 77 percent of US exports to South Africa are already duty-free while urging the state to respond to a proposed trade framework submitted in May.
In Latin America, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took aim at Trump’s broader protectionist tone.
At the recent BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Lula said: “The world has changed. We don’t want an emperor.”
Lula was responding to Trump’s threat to slap 10 percent tariffs on BRICS nations if they pursued "anti-American" policies. The Brazilian president reiterated calls for a diversified global trade system, including reducing reliance on the US dollar.
Underlying the current showdown is America’s long-standing import dependence.
According to the recent US Geological Survey (USGS), in 2024, the United States was over 50 percent import reliant for 46 nonfuel mineral commodities — and fully import dependent for 12, including many critical minerals used in manufacturing, defense, and energy sectors.
Despite the mounting backlash, President Trump remains firm, repeatedly portraying the tariffs as necessary to protect American industries and secure better trade terms.
Whether this approach yields results or triggers prolonged trade wars remains uncertain. With less than three weeks before the tariffs take effect, stakeholder groups and nations remain varied in their approach and response to the impending sanctions.
But with little indication from the White House of a willingness to retreat, the global economic community is bracing for a turbulent second half of the year.
13 July
Lobo Tiggre: Copper's Trump Tariffs — Plus Gold Price, Uranium Opportunity
Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, discusses the recent news that the US plans to put a 50 percent tariff on copper imports.
He also weighs in on gold, silver and platinum price drivers, as well as uranium stocks.
09 July
Copper Soars to All-time High as Trump Unveils 50 Percent Tariff on Imports
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday (July 8) that he plans to impose a 50 percent tariff on all copper imports, a dramatic escalation of his administration’s use of targeted trade restrictions on national security grounds.
“I believe the tariff on copper, we're going to make 50 percent,” Trump said during a White House cabinet meeting.
Though he did not provide a timeline, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a subsequent CNBC interview that the tariff could take effect by late July or as early as August 1, with details to be posted on Trump’s Truth Social account.
The announcement triggered immediate market reaction. According to Reuters, copper futures for September delivery surged 13 percent on the day, closing at US$5.6855 per pound—its biggest single-day jump since 1989.
Traders cited fears of a supply crunch and price volatility as buyers scrambled to secure US-bound shipments ahead of the tariff implementation.
The decision marks a culmination of a months-long process that began in February, when Trump signed an executive order instructing the Department of Commerce to investigate whether copper imports posed a national security threat under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.
The rarely used statute gives the president broad authority to impose tariffs or quotas if imports are deemed harmful to national defense or essential industries.
The copper tariff follows a similar pattern established during Trump’s first term, when the White House used Section 232 to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum.
Since returning to office, Trump has expanded his use of the provision to include automobiles, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals like rare earths.
Countries in the crosshairs
The brunt of the copper tariff is expected to fall on key US trade partners — most notably Chile, Canada and Mexico, which collectively accounted for the majority of America’s US$17 billion in copper imports in 2024, according to US Census Bureau data.
Chile alone shipped US$6 billion worth of copper to the US last year.
Officials from Chile, Canada and Peru, have pushed back against the measure, arguing their exports pose no threat to US national security and citing long-standing free trade agreements.
However, none have been granted exemptions as of Wednesday (July 9), and negotiations remain in limbo.
The looming copper tariff comes on the heels of broader trade actions taken by the Trump administration. On Monday (July 7), the White House imposed stiff tariffs on imports from 14 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, South Africa and Kazakhstan.
These levies, effective August 1, targeted a wide range of sectors, from steel and aluminum to automotive parts and textiles.
Despite its relatively small trade deficit in copper — the US exported US$11.3 billion and imported US$9.6 billion worth of the metal in 2024 — the White House argues that the country remains dangerously reliant on foreign refining and processing capacity.
National security as justification
The legal foundation for the copper tariff lies in Section 232, which allows the president to act unilaterally on trade when national security is at stake. Experts say the provision gives Trump more durable legal ground than his recent attempts to use emergency powers to implement broad, country-specific tariffs — some of which are being challenged in federal court.
“Section 232 tariffs are central to President Trump’s tariff strategy,” said Mike Lowell, a trade attorney with ReedSmith, in an interview with CNBC. “They aren’t the target of the pending litigation, and they’re more likely to survive a legal challenge and continue into the next presidential administration.”
The administration’s increasing reliance on Section 232 tariffs reflects a shift toward industrial policy motivated by supply chain security, particularly for materials with dual-use applications in civilian and defense sectors.
Copper is a case in point. Used extensively in electrical wiring, motors, semiconductors and military-grade communications equipment, the red metal has been classified as critical to US infrastructure and defense capabilities.
Analysts point out that demand for the red metal is set to surge in the coming years due to the ongoing energy transition and growing adoption of electric vehicles.
In April, Trump issued a separate executive order launching a Section 232 investigation into US reliance on imported critical minerals and processed rare earths, calling them “essential for national security and economic resilience.” The order cited specific applications in jet engines, missile guidance, radar systems and advanced electronics.
As of Wednesday, no formal timeline had been posted on Trump’s Truth Social account, and details around carve-outs or exemptions remained unclear.
For now, however, Trump appears undeterred. The head of state has already threatened that pharmaceuticals may be next in line for potential action.
08 July
Nobel Resources Announces Additional Results at the Cuprita Project, Atacama Region, Chile
Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX – V: NBLC) (the “Company” or “Nobel”) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration at the Cuprita Project (the “Project” or “Cuprita”) in Atacama Region, Chile. Following the recent identification by Nobel geologists of a leach cap with characteristics strongly associated with porphyry copper-(gold) deposits in the region at Cuprita, including associated highly anomalous copper in soils and bedrock, the Company has additionally confirmed:
- the existence of an IP chargeability and resistivity anomaly typical of porphyry copper deposits in the region; and
- the presence of highly anomalous copper chip samples from outcrops associated with the leach cap.
The geological features being identified by Nobel field work at Cuprita demonstrates the Project is highly prospective.
According to Vern Arseneau, COO of Nobel, “After only a few short weeks in the field, Nobel Geologists have identified key characteristics of a shallow mineralized porphyry system at Cuprita. The leach cap, IP anomaly, significant copper bearing rock chips and the copper in soil anomaly are all located adjacent to a ground magnetic low. These traits are situated near the intersection of a major north-northeast striking fault structure with numerous northwest striking quartz veins with copper oxides. Intersecting major faults is a common, if not essential, structural control for the emplacement of copper-gold porphyries in the region (Figure 3). This is essentially the complete suite of important indicators used when identifying productive porphyry copper systems, combined with a leach cap in one of the most important porphyry copper belts globally indicate excellent potential for a mineralized porphyry deposit at the Cuprita project.”
The IP survey was carried out by Argali Geophysical SA during November 2018 and consisted of three E-W lines across the area of the recently identified leach cap. Survey parameters were 100m spaced dipoles with an estimated depth penetration of 700m at N=27. The top of the IP anomaly, based on this data, is estimated to be approximately 200meters below surface. (Figure 3; line 7055700N). All three lines exhibit a similar chargeability/resistivity response and the anomaly remains open to the North and South.
The chargeability anomalies from 7 to 9 mV/V are in line with many of the porphyry copper deposits near Inca de Oro which are notoriously low in pyrite and therefore in chargeability. Chargeability of less than 10 mV/V has been observed at many deposits local to Cuprita. Similarly, field observations by Nobel geologists have also confirmed the general lack of pyrite in altered rocks at Cuprita.
Rock chip sampling of mineralized structures associated with the leach cap, anomalous soil samples and the ground magnetic anomalies returned highly anomalous copper values ranging from 0.25 to 3.46% Cu. Many of the rock samples contain remnant copper sulfides, such as Chalcocite, Chalcopyrite and locally Bornite (Figure 1). Additionally, a sample taken 500m to the northeast, where QZ vein stockwork with disseminated chrysocolla outcrops with a grade of 2.06% Cu (Figure 2) signifying the potential for a large extensive system.
Figure 1: Rock sample with Chalcopyrite and Bornite grading 1.36% copper associated with the leach cap.
Figure 2: Sample of copper-rich stockwork of quartz and chrysocolla grading 2.06% copper from 500 meters northeast of previous sample.
According to Larry Guy, CEO, “Nobel geologists believe that this newly identified geological / geochemical evidence along with the geophysical compilation points to potential for a large mineralized porphyry at shallow depth covering the area between the anomalous soil results to the South and extending more than 2 kilometers North to the previously reported ground magnetic lows. (Figures 3 and 4; map and cross section and Figure 5 conceptual geological model).
Geologically, Cuprita is part of the Metallogenic Paleocene Porphyry Copper Belt that hosts several major porphyry copper deposits, such as El Salvador, Cerro Colorado, Spence, Sierra Gorda, Fortuna, as well as several gold deposits. Recent field work at Cuprita has focused the targeting for forthcoming drill programs.
Figure 3: Compilation map showing the location of the extensive leached cap (lithocap) and associated structures, outcrop samples, quartz-copper veins, soil geochemical anomalies, tourmaline breccias associated with a magnetic low, that comprise the key criteria for a mineralized porphyry target.
Figure 4. Schematic Section showing the Conceptual Model of the Porphyry in Cuprita.
Figure 5. Conceptual model for the Cuprita porphyry target (modified after Halley et al., 2015) The key geological components for the classic mineralized Andean porphyry model have been identified at the Cuprita target.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. David Gower, P.Geo., as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Gower is a consultant of Nobel and is not considered independent of the Company.
About Nobel
Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.
02 July
Loyal to Acquire the High-Grade Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine
Loyal Metals Limited (ASX:LLM) (Loyal, LLM, or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a binding option to purchase the Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia, one of the highest-grade copper mines worldwide, with past production totalling 3.65 million tonnes at 5.7% Cu and 260,000 tonnes at 4.5 g/t Au 1-9. This acquisition is the first step in Loyal’s 2025 Strategic Plan to broaden its critical minerals portfolio into copper. No exploration has been conducted on the mining leases since mining ceased in July 2005, despite a ~680% increase in copper prices and a ~1,256% increase in gold prices since the 1997 feasibility study 3,4. With over $4.4 million in funding, Loyal is well-positioned to revisit the high-grade Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine by deploying modern exploration techniques11.
Key Highlights
- Loyal secures binding option to acquire the Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia - one of the world’s highest-grade copper mines, with past production totalling 3.65Mt at 5.7% Cu and 260kt at 4.5 g/t Au.
- The acquisition is the first step in Loyal’s 2025 Strategic Plan to broaden its critical minerals portfolio into copper.
- No exploration has been conducted on the granted mining leases since operations ceased in July 2005 despite a ~680% increase in copper prices and a ~1,256% increase in gold prices since the 1997 feasibility study.
- Significant increase in copper and gold prices, combined with the previous exclusion of gold in sulphides from the mine plan, highlights the enhanced remnant copper-gold potential.
- Exploration potential for new discoveries both along strike and at depth, as previous mining only reached depths of 220 metres for open pit and 390 metres for underground operations, with limited exploration beyond mined zones.
- With $4.4 million in funding, Loyal is well-positioned to revisit the high-grade Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine by deploying modern exploration techniques. With global initiatives to enhance energy grids and no USA tariffs on Australian copper, the outlook for copper is strong and unencumbered.
Loyal‘s Managing Director, Mr. Adam Ritchie, commented:
"We are thrilled to secure this incredibly rare opportunity for our current and future Loyal investors. The Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine, considered one of the highest-grade copper mines in the world, is now primed for a revisit after 20 years of dormancy.
The granted mining leases of the Highway Reward mine provide an amazing speed to market opportunity - especially when both copper and gold are near all-time highs. The short-term and long-term opportunities at Highway Reward are exciting, considering the significant growth in commodity prices since the 1997 feasibility study. Copper is driving our electric future and gold continues to play an important role in our global economy.
Whilst a lot has changed in the past 28 years, the unwavering demand for copper and gold has only intensified. This is truly an amazing opportunity to unlock and showcase the immense potential of this forgotten mine. With modern technology and innovative mining techniques, we believe the Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine will provide exceptional value and returns to our Loyal shareholders."
Figure 1 Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine: Located 37 km south of Charters Towers within the Mount Windsor Volcanic Belt. Accessible via an all-weather highway, 172 km from the Port of Townsville, Queensland, Australia.
The Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine is located only 37 km from the active mining town of Charters Towers in Queensland, Australia, within the Mount Windsor Volcanic Belt. This area is renowned for its rich history in copper and gold mining, with strong social license support for mining activities. It features large-scale mining operations such as, Newmont’s 3.2 Moz Mt Leyshon gold mine and Yuxin Holding’s 3.4 Moz Pajingo gold mine. The region is close to the polymetallic, Thalanga Processing Plant and the Mount Carlton Processing Plant, with road and rail to Glencore’s Mount Isa copper hub, Townsville copper refinery and the Port of Townsville.
With the growth in commodity prices and advancements in exploration and mining technologies, the potential for remnant copper-gold mining has significantly improved. Previous mining operations targeted copper within chalcopyrite, while gold associated with both chalcopyrite and pyrite was excluded from the mine plan. With lower copper equivalent cut-off grades (copper & gold), higher continuity of copper-gold can be drill tested to demonstrate the reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction and mineral resource potential.
Graph 1: Highway Reward Copper Gold Mine - mining ceased in July 2005: 28 Years of Commodity Growth
Significant potential will be assessed and areas tested for copper-gold extensions to subvertical trends, that may exist below current mining levels at the Highway Reward Copper-Gold Mine. The previously mined, copper-gold rich pipes will also be assessed for drill testing along strike (Figure 2). Previous mining and surface mapping geological observations illustrate that high- grade copper-gold pipes have been identified in dacite, rhyolite, and volcaniclastic host rocks, therefore strong prospectivity exists for discovering additional pipes beyond the historically mined zones in all rock types on the property, except recent overlying sediments that conceal the basement host rocks (Figure 2). No modern advanced geophysical techniques or data processing methods have yet been applied to assess this potential.
Click here for the full ASX Release
25 June
Copper Market Hit by Major Supply Squeeze as LME Inventories Drop
One of the sharpest copper supply crunches in recent memory is rattling global commodities markets, as inventories at the London Metal Exchange (LME) plummet and the spot price soars.
Bloomberg reported that as of Monday (June 23), copper for immediate delivery was trading at a premium of US$345 per metric ton over three month futures, the widest spread since a record squeeze in 2021.
That dramatic price divergence reflects the market’s acute concerns over access to physical copper, with readily available inventories on the LME falling by around 80 percent this year alone.
Available stockpiles now cover less than a single day of global demand, amplifying anxiety across the supply chain.
Historic backwardation signals market distress
Backwardation in metals markets typically suggests that buyers are scrambling to obtain physical supply. In copper’s case, a combination of logistical, geopolitical and structural forces is driving the surge.
LME stockpiles have been rapidly drawn down as traders and manufacturers shift metal to the US in anticipation of potential trade barriers, spurred by US President Donald Trump's tariff moves.
That migration has created acute shortages in Europe and Asia. Chinese smelters, responding to the price premium and slackening domestic demand, have begun exporting surplus copper to global markets. Yet those flows have not kept pace with the drawdowns, and China's own inventories have also dwindled.
The LME had hoped recent regulatory interventions would prevent another disorderly squeeze like the one that disrupted the nickel market in 2022. Last week, the exchange enacted new rules mandating that traders with large front-month positions offer to lend those holdings if they exceed available inventories.
The so-called “front-month lending rule” is meant to discourage hoarding and promote liquidity.
However, recent copper trading data suggest that no single trader is behind the current squeeze. On Monday, the Tom/next spread — a one day lending rate — spiked to US$69 per metric ton.
This would only occur if no one entity held enough copper to trigger lending obligations under the new rules, indicating the tightness is likely the result of broad-based market dynamics rather than manipulation.
LME tightens oversight
As mentioned, the LME has begun cracking down on oversized positions across its metals complex.
In a June 20 statement, the exchange introduced a temporary, market-wide rule to manage large front-month exposures. Under the updated rules, traders holding positions in the front-month contract for a metal that exceed the total available exchange inventories — excluding any stock they already own — must offer to lend those positions at “level,” meaning they are required to roll them over to the next month at the same price.
The rule aims to rein in aggressive moves by commodities trading houses that have made deep inroads into metals markets over the past year. The LME emphasized in its release that recent market interventions are targeted, adding that the newly introduced rule offers a standardized approach.
Still, the unprecedented depth of copper’s backwardation — now extending years into the future — suggests that broader supply/demand dynamics are at play, beyond what position limits alone can control.
For manufacturers and industrial users, the squeeze presents a serious cost and planning risk. Many rely on the LME as a pricing and hedging mechanism. But when exchange inventories drop this low, even large players can face trouble sourcing metal to meet contract obligations. With exchange-based supply nearly exhausted, companies may increasingly turn to off-market deals or bilateral supply agreements — often at higher prices.
This shift weakens the LME’s role as a central clearinghouse for global copper, and raises questions about its ability to handle future shocks, especially as energy transition policies boost long-term demand for the metal.
Market watchers will also be looking to the next moves from Chinese exporters, US trade policy under Trump and the LME’s enforcement of its new regulations.
