Skyharbour Resources Commences Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Magnetometer Survey

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SYH) announced the commencement of an unmanned aerial vehicle magnetometer survey (“UAV-MAGTM Survey”) to be completed by Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd. (“Pioneer”) on the company’s flagship 35,705-hectare Moore uranium project.

The project is located on the southeast side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the survey will be flown over a 4.5 kilometer by 1.6 kilometer area that covers the Maverick structural corridor host to several high-grade uranium zones.

As quoted in the press release:

The survey will consist of approx. 402 line km at 20 metre spacing and will be used to help identify high-priority, cross-cutting features, and structures along the Maverick conductor corridor. This survey will help refine and identify current and additional drill targets for the upcoming winter 2018 diamond drill program at Moore as these cross-cutting features represent high-priority targets. This innovative UAV-MAGTM survey is the first of its kind to be carried out at the Moore Project and will provide for much tighter survey spacing to better identify drill targets at a lower cost using drones. Only 1.5 km of the total 4 km long Maverick corridor have been systematically drill tested leaving robust discovery potential along strike as well as at depth in the underlying basement rocks which have seen limited drill testing historically. With this survey, Skyharbour continues to unlock the discovery potential at Moore through value-add, systematic and cutting-edge exploration techniques.

