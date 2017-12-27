SilverCrest Reports Further Phase II Drill Results from Las Chispas

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSXV:SIL) announced further Phase II drill results from its Mexico-based Las Chispas property.

As quoted in the press release:

Infill drilling of the Babicanora Vein continues to intersect high-grade mineralization. With the latest results, SilverCrest has drill-tested and intersected high-grade mineralization for over 1,000 metres of strike length at the Babicanora Vein. There are 19 known epithermal veins on the Property, including nine which have been drilled, and consist of the Babicanora, Babicanora Footwall, Las Chispas, Giovanni, La Blanquita, William Tell, Varela, Granaditas and Amethyst veins. SilverCrest has intersected high-grade silver-gold mineralization in each of the nine veins drilled to date.

The most significant result for this release was returned from Hole BA17-51, which intersected 3.1 metres (true thickness) grading 40.45 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold and 5,375.2 gpt silver or 8,409 gpt silver equivalent (“AgEq”, based on 75 (Ag):1 (Au) and 100% metallurgical recovery). Also noteworthy is Hole BA17-49 at 2.0 metres grading 18.20 gpt gold and 1,791.4 gpt silver, or 3,158 gpt AgEq and Hole BA17-46 at 1.2 metres grading 54.20 gpt gold and 2,020.7 gpt silver, or 6,086 gpt AgEq.