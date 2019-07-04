Pure Nickel to Settle Debt with Shares

Pure Nickel has opted to settle a debt of just under $75,000 by issuing over 1.49 million common shares at a price of $0.05 per share.









According to Pure Nickel, the transaction is taking place to conserve working capital. Additionally, the shares issued through this settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period that begins the day they are issued.

Click here to read the full press release from Pure Nickel.