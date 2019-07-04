Nickel

Pure Nickel to Settle Debt with Shares

- July 4th, 2019

Pure Nickel has opted to settle a debt of just under $75,000 by issuing over 1.49 million common shares at a price of $0.05 per share.

Pure Nickel (TSXV:NIC,OTC Pink:PNCKF) has opted to settle a debt of just under $75,000 by issuing over 1.49 million common shares at a price of $0.05 per share.

According to Pure Nickel, the transaction is taking place to conserve working capital. Additionally, the shares issued through this settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period that begins the day they are issued.

