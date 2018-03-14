Prospero Silver Discovers New Au-Ag Bearing Epithermal Vein System At Pachuca Se Project, Mexico

Prospero Silver (PSL.V; the “Company” or “Prospero”) is pleased to announce that a limited 3-hole drill program at the Pachuca SE project close to the historic mining city of Pachua in Hidalgo State, Mexico, has discovered a new gold and silver-bearing epithermal vein system. Drilling of the Pachuca targets completes the third of three initial projects funded by Fortuna Silver in early stage “proof of concept” programs.

Tawn Albinson, the President of Prospero said:

“Although the current drill program is limited to 3 holes, we’ve cut new vein systems within 25km of one of the world’s great silver-gold districts, the Pachuca-Real Del Monte system, which produced over 1.2-billion ounces of silver. We have at least 6-7km of linear, structurally-controlled alteration at surface on our concession so hitting multi-ounce and multi-gram silver and gold grades with the first 2 holes is exciting.”

Click here to read the full text release.