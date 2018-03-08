Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Enters into Royalty Agreement with Victoria Gold Corp.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX:OR) has just announced it has signed a term sheet to acquire a five percent royalty on the Dublin Gulch property for $98 million from Victoria Gold Corp. The Dublin Gulch property hosts the Eagle Gold project in the Yukon. The project is fully financed, and has 2.7 million ounces in proven and provable gold reserves. As per the agreement, Osisko will also enter into a private placement deal in which Osisko will purchase 100,000,000 shares of Victoria for $148 million.

Click here to read the full press release.