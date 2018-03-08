Gold Investing

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. Enters into Royalty Agreement with Victoria Gold Corp.

« VIDEO — Bart Melek: Gol…
VIDEO — Adrian Day: 201… »
• March 8, 2018
Add Comment

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX:OR) has just announced it has signed a term sheet to acquire a five percent royalty on the Dublin Gulch property for $98 million from Victoria Gold Corp. The Dublin Gulch property hosts the Eagle Gold project in the Yukon. The project is fully financed, and has 2.7 million ounces in proven and provable gold reserves. As per the agreement, Osisko will also enter into a private placement deal in which Osisko will purchase 100,000,000 shares of Victoria for $148 million.

Click here to read the full press release.

Get the Latest Gold Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Gold Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Gold Mine Development
Gold Production/Mining
Gold Project Generators
Gold Prospecting and Exploration
Gold Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Gold Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.



Give me my free report!
Return to the Gold Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply