Orca Confirms Gold Discovery at Morondo Permit in Cote d'Ivoire

January 31, 2018
Orca Gold (TSX VENTURE:ORG) (“Orca” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has confirmed the discovery of a significant mineralised system at its Morondo gold exploration permit in Côte d’Ivoire.

Morondo Drilling

Mineralisation at Morondo was first discovered by Red Back Mining in 2010 with intercepts of up to 66m at 1.53g/t gold from a programme of shallow, reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling (<60m vertical). A mineralised target over 600m in strike length was defined with a true width of up to 150m.

In December 2017, following the receipt of Ministerial approval for the acquisition of a portfolio of exploration permits and applications from Kinross Gold Corporation, Orca completed a short programme of 13 RC holes for 2,211m, testing the mineralisation at Morondo to a vertical depth of 170m.

Click here to read the full text release.

