Noront Resources: Update on Ferrochrome Production Site and Exploration Activity

The submission period for site bids on the proposed Noront Resources (“Noront” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:NOT) ferrochrome production facility is now closed. Four completed bid packages were received by the deadline, which was close of business on Friday, February 2, 2018. Bids were received from Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and Timmins. The next steps in the process are outlined below along with an update on the Company’s latest exploration activities.

Ferrorchrome Production Facility

Noront has engaged Hatch, a Mississauga, Ontario-based engineering and consulting company to assist in adjudicating the bids. Next steps include calculating indicative capital and operating costs and reviewing these alongside community and First Nations support, site appropriateness, environmental factors, access to a skilled workforce and other elements.

